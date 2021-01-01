So 45 ahead with two to go. Hall is definitely out of it. I feel positive as I fancy KJT to gain more in the 800 than she loses in the javelin.



Thiam is an incredible Javelin thrower - if she is anywhere near on form she will take 100-150 points off her, and KJT is only about 100 points better in the 800. So depending on exactly how close Thiam is to her best, it will be close.