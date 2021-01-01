Its agony following KJT. All her emotions are quite clearly etched on her face.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The fuck is this French Athlete come dressed as?
This French lass is ROCKING the feathers
Asterix
Mrs Whippy Head.
Thiams last jump didnt look any bigger than her previous best.
So, update now after Day 1:So this is predicting a Gold for KJT, but the margin has shrunk from 50 points to 13. So going to be very tight between the two - KJT really made up a massive amnount of ground on the Shot put. Thing to note - her last 2 events (Javelin, 800m) were both personal bests in Doha, so between Day 2 events she needs to get on average 96.36% of her PBs to achieve that. Whereas, Thiam's Day 2 in Tokyo was poor by her standard 92.47% of her PB (especially her 800m was really poor) so much more likely to pick up more points vs KJT.Hall is *MILES* behind too - 200 points, so she needs basically to PB in all the events to even come close.
So 45 ahead with two to go. Hall is definitely out of it. I feel positive as I fancy KJT to gain more in the 800 than she loses in the javelin.
What are the current standings for the heptathlon?
Thiam is an incredible Javelin thrower - if she is anywhere near on form she will take 100-150 points off her, and KJT is only about 100 points better in the 800. So depending on exactly how close Thiam is to her best, it will be close.
KJT 5030Thiam -45
Hopefully KJT has been working on her Javelin as much as her shot put.
Update after the long jump:So KJT "won" 17 points off Thiam, so the virtual lead is now 30 points. Hall should still have enough on Vidits to fight back for bronze, but she is out of the fight for Gold
Cheers. I'm trying to follow Scotty's spreadsheet but haven't got a clue how it works! Hopefully KJT doesn't lose a huge amount on the javelin and goes into the 800m with just a small deficeit!
Thiam is fucking annoying. 2 Gold medals already, give someone else a chance.
Good qualification by Ireland into the 4x400 final.And it's clear who Rashidat needs to replace.....
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]