Summer Olympics 2024

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4520 on: Today at 09:34:52 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:28:48 am
Its agony following KJT. All her emotions are quite clearly etched on her face.
She has no gameface whatsoever does she? ;D
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4521 on: Today at 09:35:23 am
This French lass is ROCKING the feathers
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4522 on: Today at 09:35:28 am
The fuck is this French Athlete come dressed as?
gerrardisgod

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4523 on: Today at 09:36:31 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:28 am
The fuck is this French Athlete come dressed as?
Mrs Whippy Head.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4524 on: Today at 09:36:42 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:35:23 am
This French lass is ROCKING the feathers
Surely that can't be legal! She's trying to fly!
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4525 on: Today at 09:37:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:28 am
The fuck is this French Athlete come dressed as?

Asterix
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4526 on: Today at 09:37:48 am
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4527 on: Today at 09:39:30 am
Thiams last jump didnt look any bigger than her previous best.
sinnermichael

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4528 on: Today at 09:39:36 am
The serious stuff starts today. Breakdancing.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4529 on: Today at 09:40:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:30 am
Thiams last jump didnt look any bigger than her previous best.
6.41 again. Same as her second jump.
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4530 on: Today at 09:47:38 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 08:23:18 pm
So, update now after Day 1:



So this is predicting a Gold for KJT, but the margin has shrunk from 50 points to 13.  So going to be very tight between the two - KJT really made up a massive amnount of ground on the Shot put.

Thing to note - her last 2 events (Javelin, 800m) were both personal bests in Doha, so between Day 2 events she needs to get on average 96.36% of her PBs to achieve that.  Whereas, Thiam's Day 2 in Tokyo was poor by her standard 92.47% of her PB (especially her 800m was really poor) so much more likely to pick up more points vs KJT.

Hall is *MILES* behind too - 200 points, so she needs basically to PB in all the events to even come close.

Update after the long jump:



So KJT "won" 17 points off Thiam, so the virtual lead is now 30 points.  Hall should still have enough on Vidits to fight back for bronze, but she is out of the fight for Gold
Schmarn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4531 on: Today at 09:48:07 am

So 45 ahead with two to go. Hall is definitely out of it. I feel positive as I fancy KJT to gain more in the 800 than she loses in the javelin.
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4532 on: Today at 09:49:04 am
Yeah Hall has fucked it with her long jump. Surely a two horse race now.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4533 on: Today at 09:49:18 am
What are the current standings for the heptathlon?
Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4534 on: Today at 09:49:58 am
Johnson-Thompson in a great position, much better than I thought she'd be in at this stage. Javelin is huge, hopefully she won't lose that many points to Thiam.
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4535 on: Today at 09:51:07 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:48:07 am
So 45 ahead with two to go. Hall is definitely out of it. I feel positive as I fancy KJT to gain more in the 800 than she loses in the javelin.

Thiam is an incredible Javelin thrower - if she is anywhere near on form she will take 100-150 points off her, and KJT is only about 100 points better in the 800.  So depending on exactly how close Thiam is to her best, it will be close.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4536 on: Today at 09:51:40 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:49:18 am
What are the current standings for the heptathlon?
KJT 5030
Thiam -45
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4537 on: Today at 09:52:04 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:51:07 am
Thiam is an incredible Javelin thrower - if she is anywhere near on form she will take 100-150 points off her, and KJT is only about 100 points better in the 800.  So depending on exactly how close Thiam is to her best, it will be close.

Thiam is fucking annoying. 2 Gold medals already, give someone else a chance.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4538 on: Today at 09:52:48 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:51:07 am
Thiam is an incredible Javelin thrower - if she is anywhere near on form she will take 100-150 points off her, and KJT is only about 100 points better in the 800.  So depending on exactly how close Thiam is to her best, it will be close.
Hopefully KJT has been working on her Javelin as much as her shot put.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4539 on: Today at 09:53:27 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:51:40 am
KJT 5030
Thiam -45

Cheers. I'm trying to follow Scotty's spreadsheet but haven't got a clue how it works!

Hopefully KJT doesn't lose a huge amount on the javelin and goes into the 800m with just a small deficeit!
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4540 on: Today at 09:53:33 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:52:48 am
Hopefully KJT has been working on her Javelin as much as her shot put.

She set a PB in it last year at the Worlds, so it does seem like she is getting better over the years
RJH

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4541 on: Today at 09:56:02 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:47:38 am
Update after the long jump:



So KJT "won" 17 points off Thiam, so the virtual lead is now 30 points.  Hall should still have enough on Vidits to fight back for bronze, but she is out of the fight for Gold



Vidts is poor at the Javelin - her PB is 42m, 4m shorter than KJT.

Hall's PB is 45m, but she's much quicker in the 800m than Vidts.

Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4542 on: Today at 09:56:54 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:53:27 am
Cheers. I'm trying to follow Scotty's spreadsheet but haven't got a clue how it works!

Hopefully KJT doesn't lose a huge amount on the javelin and goes into the 800m with just a small deficeit!

The spreadsheet is basically saying if they both do what they did in Tokyo/Doha, who should win.  Thiam's Tokyo Javelin throw was 166 more points than KJT last year (PB); KJTs Doha 800m time was 151 more points than Thiams Tokyo (in a slow race).  So if they both do that, then Thiam would take 15 points off KJT, but with KJT leading by 45 it would leave KJT in Gold by 30.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4543 on: Today at 09:58:10 am
Good qualification by Ireland into the 4x400 final.

And it's clear who Rashidat needs to replace.....
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4544 on: Today at 10:01:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:04 am
Thiam is fucking annoying. 2 Gold medals already, give someone else a chance.

And she looks like Lingard.
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4545 on: Today at 10:01:35 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:58:10 am
Good qualification by Ireland into the 4x400 final.

And it's clear who Rashidat needs to replace.....

The one running up the travelator on the home straight?
