Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 71310 times)

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4200 on: Today at 04:30:03 pm
Well done Aldo!
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,629
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4201 on: Today at 04:30:24 pm
Sinden loses.
Logged
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,411
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4202 on: Today at 04:30:50 pm
Sound as a pound.
Logged
AHA!

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,661
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4203 on: Today at 04:32:19 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:27:47 pm
I know very little about taekwondo but this seems ridiculously passive from Sinden.

Its a fucking dreadful sport to watch.
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,629
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4204 on: Today at 04:35:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:32:19 pm
Its a fucking dreadful sport to watch.

All the martial arts are really bad as spectator sports. Judo is the worst, it's impossible to understand what's going on.
Logged
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,661
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4205 on: Today at 04:36:40 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:35:21 pm
All the martial arts are really bad as spectator sports. Judo is the worst, it's impossible to understand what's going on.

Agree.

And Im sure theres a ton of skill involved, and theyre all double hard bastards, but its a bit of a dogs dinner to watch.
Logged

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4206 on: Today at 04:38:21 pm
Finucane going in the Keirin quarter-finals. And she's through.
Logged

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4207 on: Today at 04:45:02 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:38:21 pm
Finucane going in the Keirin quarter-finals. And she's through.

Marchant through too.
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,629
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4208 on: Today at 04:47:34 pm
Keirin can be brutal :o

Glad both of our riders are through safely.
Logged
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,077
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4209 on: Today at 04:48:10 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:45:02 pm
Marchant through too.
He must be tired after all the swimming.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4210 on: Today at 04:49:22 pm
Hayter about to go in the Omnium. Currently in 6th after the first race.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,413
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4211 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:38:21 pm
Finucane going in the Keirin quarter-finals. And she's through.

Have her in a few bets. Hope she wins that and the sprint.
Logged
Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4212 on: Today at 04:59:43 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:49:22 pm
Hayter about to go in the Omnium. Currently in 6th after the first race.

Not sure what Hayters tactics are here.
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,629
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4213 on: Today at 05:03:39 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:59:43 pm
Not sure what Hayters tactics are here.

Logged
Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #4214 on: Today at 05:08:58 pm

I suppose hes saved his energy and will go for it in the elimination and points race.

Sprints now. Carlin should win but Turnbull will do well to get anything out of Hoogland.
Logged
