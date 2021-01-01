I worry about Hall too.



Person Comparison Score 100m hurdles High Jump Combined Score Hall 6720 -58 77 6739 Thiam 6791 -3 0 6788 KJT 6740 15 78 6833

Ok, doing that (and will update this periodically), comparing KJT and Hall in Doha, to Thiam in Tokyo, and basically have a "running total" (assuming the events yet to come will be equalled). After the High JumpSo, that was a massive performance by both KJT and Hall in the high jump, and an average one from Thiam; and then in the hurdles a good performance from KJT, an average one again from Thiam, and a poor performance from Hall. Meaning that KJT now has a virtual lead of 45 points over Thiam, with Hall 49 points further back.If we look forward to the next event, the shotput, KJT threw 13.64 for 770 points, Hall 14.54 for 830, and 14.82 for 849 points. So those are the distances we'd be comparing againstPS - does anyone know whether you can format a table properly on this board? If not, I might instead start adding the table as an screenshot from excel as it will be easier to view.