Summer Olympics 2024

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4160
Jade Jones out.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4161
Quote from: Scottymuser:
So KJT got 24 more points in the hurdles vs Thiam.  In Tokyo she got 40 more points than Thiam, so she is 16 points "down" on her vs that performance.  In the high jump, Thiam jumped 1.92 in Tokyo, with KJT on 1.86  (so Thiam got 78 more points than her).  They've both jumped 1.8 already, so once they start going higher, we'll see if KJT can take some of those points back on her.   Obviously KJT didn't complete Tokyo, and Thiam didn't compete the WCs last year so it isn't really a direct comparison beyond that  - but if we compare the 2023 WCs for KFT and Tokyo for Thiam, we can compare KJTs 6740 in Doha (her PB) vs Thiams 6791 (not her PB).

Doing that, we see KJT is 15 points up on her Doha time from the 100m hurdles, and would need to beat 1.86 to then be up on her Doha High Jump.  Thiam is 3 points down on her Tokyo 100m hurdles performance, and would need to beat 1.92 to increase her score.  So doing it that way, from the 100m hurdles KJT has "won" 18 points of the 51 she'd need to equal Thiam.

I worry about Hall too.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4162

Modern pentathlon underway. Choong started well but has lost his last 6 fencing bouts. No idea if thats normal.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4163
In the climbing, most things went as expected, with Mori and Garnbret basically topping it (they both just missed the hold on the 100), and Pilz and Rabbitou also doing enough to qualify in the top 4.  Oceania doing better than expected in lead allowing her to qualify in 6th, 1 point ahead of Erin, with Bertone doing a bit better to qualify in 5th but miles behind the top 4. 

In the sailing, our curse has struck again - in 3rd going into the medal race in the mixed multihaul, they encroached on the line by cms 1 seconds too early, and then the race organizers didn't tell them they needed to go back again until too late, so basically DQed by the organizers and have no chance of bronze. 
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4164
KJT clears 1.92!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4165
Quote from: Schmarn:
I worry about Hall too.

One event at a time and see what transpires. Any medal would be a great effort. Doing well so far.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4166
Quote from: Schmarn:
I worry about Hall too.

Ok, doing that (and will update this periodically), comparing KJT and Hall in Doha, to Thiam in Tokyo, and basically have a "running total" (assuming the events yet to come will be equalled).  After the High Jump


PersonComparison Score100m hurdlesHigh JumpCombined Score
Hall6720-58776739
Thiam6791-306788
KJT674015786833

So, that was a massive performance by both KJT and Hall in the high jump, and an average one from Thiam; and then in the hurdles a good performance from KJT, an average one again from Thiam, and a poor performance from Hall.  Meaning that KJT now has a virtual lead of 45 points over Thiam, with Hall 49 points further back.

If we look forward to the next event, the shotput, KJT threw 13.64 for 770 points, Hall 14.54 for 830, and 14.82 for 849 points.  So those are the distances we'd be comparing against

PS - does anyone know whether you can format a table properly on this board?  If not, I might instead start adding the table as an screenshot from excel as it will be easier to view.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4167
Quote from: Scottymuser:
In the climbing, most things went as expected, with Mori and Garnbret basically topping it (they both just missed the hold on the 100), and Pilz and Rabbitou also doing enough to qualify in the top 4.  Oceania doing better than expected in lead allowing her to qualify in 6th, 1 point ahead of Erin, with Bertone doing a bit better to qualify in 5th but miles behind the top 4. 

In the sailing, our curse has struck again - in 3rd going into the medal race in the mixed multihaul, they encroached on the line by cms 1 seconds too early, and then the race organizers didn't tell them they needed to go back again until too late, so basically DQed by the organizers and have no chance of bronze.

With the way the race went, if we'd manage to just time it that 1s better, we'd have been virtually guaranteed a medal (we'd have needed to finish 8th out of the 10) - so frustrating.  The only positive is that France were too far off the medals to have a chance.  But it was a MASSIVE fuck up by the GB team, and then for the organisers to not communicate swiftly enough (or maybe they did and the team ignore it) just basically guaranteed it
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4168
Quote from: Scottymuser:
PS - does anyone know whether you can format a table properly on this board?  If not, I might instead start adding the table as an screenshot from excel as it will be easier to view.
The table function can be used but you've already done that, and you nailed it. I sometimes have to play around with text alignment and add blank space to have a table look a little easier on the eye, if you want to experiment. It's not the most fun thing in the world. But neither is working in excel and having to mess around adding images. Pick your doom  ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4169
Quote from: Scottymuser:
PS - does anyone know whether you can format a table properly on this board?  If not, I might instead start adding the table as an screenshot from excel as it will be easier to view.


Format a table? Yes

Properly? No
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4170
Quote from: Scottymuser:
Ok, doing that (and will update this periodically), comparing KJT and Hall in Doha, to Thiam in Tokyo, and basically have a "running total" (assuming the events yet to come will be equalled).  After the High Jump


PersonComparison Score100m hurdlesHigh JumpCombined Score
Hall6720-58776739
Thiam6791-306788
KJT674015786833

So, that was a massive performance by both KJT and Hall in the high jump, and an average one from Thiam; and then in the hurdles a good performance from KJT, an average one again from Thiam, and a poor performance from Hall.  Meaning that KJT now has a virtual lead of 45 points over Thiam, with Hall 49 points further back.

If we look forward to the next event, the shotput, KJT threw 13.64 for 770 points, Hall 14.54 for 830, and 14.82 for 849 points.  So those are the distances we'd be comparing against

PS - does anyone know whether you can format a table properly on this board?  If not, I might instead start adding the table as an screenshot from excel as it will be easier to view.

Thanks for that. A table with the events to come would be great. I assume we should expect KJT to drop back in the shot before hopefully making a big gain in the 200m.  Long jump and 800m are good for her too. Just needs to survive the shot and javelin without losing too much ground.

Interestingly KJT performing better than her gold winning performance last year albeit Thiam wasn't there.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4171
Quote from: kellan:
The table function can be used but you've already done that, and you nailed it. I sometimes have to play around with text alignment and add blank space to have a table look a little easier on the eye, if you want to experiment. It's not the most fun thing in the world. But neither is working in excel and having to mess around adding images. Pick your doom  ;D

So I used excel to make the BB code - used concatenate functions to take the raw data and add the BB tags on.  Suppose I could try and add some random spaces to align it better; just wish there was a way of adding the lines in between rows and columns, as that would sort everything.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4172
Quote from: Scottymuser:
Ok, doing that (and will update this periodically), comparing KJT and Hall in Doha, to Thiam in Tokyo, and basically have a "running total" (assuming the events yet to come will be equalled).  After the High Jump


PersonComparison Score100m hurdlesHigh JumpCombined Score
Hall6720-58776739
Thiam6791-306788
KJT674015786833

So, that was a massive performance by both KJT and Hall in the high jump, and an average one from Thiam; and then in the hurdles a good performance from KJT, an average one again from Thiam, and a poor performance from Hall.  Meaning that KJT now has a virtual lead of 45 points over Thiam, with Hall 49 points further back.

If we look forward to the next event, the shotput, KJT threw 13.64 for 770 points, Hall 14.54 for 830, and 14.82 for 849 points.  So those are the distances we'd be comparing against

PS - does anyone know whether you can format a table properly on this board?  If not, I might instead start adding the table as an screenshot from excel as it will be easier to view.
KJT threw 13.92m last year in the shot put so there is room for improvement. Thiam has thrown over 15m fairly consistently though.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4173
So KJT with 2 seasons best I think they said.

Should be a fun competition.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4174
Quote from: Schmarn:
Thanks for that. A table with the events to come would be great. I assume we should expect KJT to drop back in the shot before hopefully making a big gain in the 200m.  Long jump and 800m are good for her too. Just needs to survive the shot and javelin without losing too much ground.

Interestingly KJT performing better than her gold winning performance last year albeit Thiam wasn't there.

Done:

Firstly, a list of the remaining 5 events, with score and time/distance achieved to do that (yellow means PB)




Secondly, a comparison of those scores against their own PBs (basically showing which of them needs to be closer to perfect to achieve the scores that they got)



As you can see, Thiam's scores were much lower than heir PBs, so more room for improvement, with KJT being the hardest.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4175
Some very bizarre events these days. 4 person sprint kayaking is just mad. Arms going like windmills.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4176
Quote from: Scottymuser:
Done:

Firstly, a list of the remaining 5 events, with score and time/distance achieved to do that (yellow means PB)




Secondly, a comparison of those scores against their own PBs (basically showing which of them needs to be closer to perfect to achieve the scores that they got)



As you can see, Thiam's scores were much lower than heir PBs, so more room for improvement, with KJT being the hardest.

Hall looks super dangerous with strong 200 and 800m and better overall in throwing events. KJT has to nail the long jump. Of course as weve seen they could significantly over or under perform. I think KJT can better that 200 time.

Lets hope Hall hasnt taken whatever Hocker, Hall and Rooks took.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4177
Quote from: sinnermichael:
Jade Jones out.
Good. She refused to take a drug test but was let off by a ridiculous decision by UKADA.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4178
Quote from: Schmarn:
Hall looks super dangerous with strong 200 and 800m and better overall in throwing events. KJT has to nail the long jump. Of course as weve seen they could significantly over or under perform. I think KJT can better that 200 time.

Lets hope Hall hasnt taken whatever Hocker, Hall and Rooks took.

Thing is, Hall needs to over perform by more as she is *miles* behind - both her and KJT did the same over-performance in the HJ, but in Hall's strongest event she did really badly compared to her performance.  My "virtual" score shows her 85+ plus points behind KJT if they both do the same in the remaining events
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4179
Quote from: Gerry Attrick:
Some very bizarre events these days. 4 person sprint kayaking is just mad. Arms going like windmills.

These days?  How old are you?  The 4 person sprint kayak made it's Olympic debut in 1964, and it has been competed at the Olympics in every single year since then.   It actually dates back older - it is the only mens event that has been at every World Championships since the very first one in 1938!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4180
Ed McKeever winning the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in the K-1 200m event is still one of my favourite moments of any games. Sprint events are awesome.
