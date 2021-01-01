« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 67387 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,356
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 05:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 05:55:08 pm
We would have to win every event we are still in now to hit her target of 8 golds. She was obviously trying to be optimistic. 8 medals was likely but 8 golds was always a huge stretch

Fair but still we are really competitive in all the races, we really are back around the best.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 05:59:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:52:12 pm
Just illustrates the fine margins that exist. In a lot of examples its a case of on another day. Which is why medal totals are the best guide to a teams success.

I am a fan of balanced total - 4 points for a gold, 2 for a silver, 1 for a bronze.  If you do that, then it becomes much tighter for 3rd, with France being on 103, Aus being on 102, and us 99 (with a very, very good chance for a bronze in the womens team pursuit in 30 mins, so could be 100 shortly).
Logged

Online Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • YNWA
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 05:59:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:57:54 pm
Fair but still we are really competitive in all the races, we really are back around the best.
I agree that's why I think we could be in with a shout for 8 medals but 8 golds would take almost perfection
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 06:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:56:52 pm
Not happening. Finucane could well win the sprint and keirin to make it 3 but beyond that you cant predict omnium and madison and the men arent winning the sprint or keirin probably.

Finucane is a big favourite for me in both the sprint and kierin. 

Whilst 8 golds may not be realistic, 10-12 medals could be gettable.  Carling is a *fantastic* match sprinter, and Hoogland doesn't seem quite at his best, so his tactics could get him through to the semis (and final in the kierin).  At Tokyo we got 3 Golds, 3 Silvers and a Bronze.  With the Kenny's retiring, and Archibald's incredibly freaky injury, I think most were not looking at equalling, let alone bettering Tokyo.  Tonight we should have 1/1/2 out of the 4 events so far (in the equivalent events, *with* Archibald and the Kennys, in tokyo we were 0/2/0). 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,356
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 06:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 05:59:33 pm
I agree that's why I think we could be in with a shout for 8 medals but 8 golds would take almost perfection

Also important to note we are medalling across the different events unlike some of the other sides that spealise in endurance or sprint.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 06:14:55 pm »
enjoyed the skateboarding and the track cycling

mr lyles running later aswell
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 