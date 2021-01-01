Not happening. Finucane could well win the sprint and keirin to make it 3 but beyond that you cant predict omnium and madison and the men arent winning the sprint or keirin probably.



Finucane is a big favourite for me in both the sprint and kierin.Whilst 8 golds may not be realistic, 10-12 medals could be gettable. Carling is a *fantastic* match sprinter, and Hoogland doesn't seem quite at his best, so his tactics could get him through to the semis (and final in the kierin). At Tokyo we got 3 Golds, 3 Silvers and a Bronze. With the Kenny's retiring, and Archibald's incredibly freaky injury, I think most were not looking at equalling, let alone bettering Tokyo. Tonight we should have 1/1/2 out of the 4 events so far (in the equivalent events, *with* Archibald and the Kennys, in tokyo we were 0/2/0).