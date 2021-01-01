Basically, no. GB's best chance would be Erin McNeice, who placed 10th after the bouldering semi-final. Lead semi is tomorrow, and the combined best 8 advance to the final. Even if she makes it, her chances of making the podium are minuscule.



Toby Roberts is an outside chance actually for a medal - he is a better lead climber than a boulderer (top 2 in the world good this year vs 8th in boulders), so the fact he was third in the boulders is amazing. McNiece can't climb lead really (ranked 27th) so her average performance in the boulders (she is ranked 10th, and Nakamura who is 9th is not in Paris) means she probably won't make the final.