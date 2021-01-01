Toby Roberts is an outside chance actually for a medal - he is a better lead climber than a boulderer (top 2 in the world good this year vs 8th in boulders), so the fact he was third in the boulders is amazing. McNiece can't climb lead really (ranked 27th) so her average performance in the boulders (she is ranked 10th, and Nakamura who is 9th is not in Paris) means she probably won't make the final.
Ah, I completely forgot about Toby, my bad.
Meanwhile, Adam Ondra takes the lead with a decent lead performance.
The points do not carry over into the finals AFAIK.