« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 65595 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm »
I'm starting to know the Irish boys are on here 😉
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,069
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm »
Brilliant performance!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,324
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 07:20:13 pm
Problem is, the Tory gutted the BBC funding - in real terms its something like 27% lower than it was when they took power, and on top of that, with the proliferation of streaming services, fewer young people are getting a license.  Meaning a real term gap of over a billion

Yeah don't disagree mate.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,032
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm »
Ugh, lost my TV coverage in the second round.

But sounded like she killed it. Brilliant achievement to win back-to-back.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 11:11:00 pm »
Christ, I was crying too at the end there. What a fabulous achievement by Kellie. Brilliant. She's bloody great. Wonderful night.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,668
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm »
Quote
Team GB Olympics Boxing Medals:

🇺🇸 Atlanta 1996 - 0
🇦🇺 Syndey 2000 - 1
🇬🇷 Athens 2004 - 1
🇨🇳 Beijing 2008 - 3
🇬🇧 London 2012 - 5
🇧🇷 Rio 2016 - 3
🇯🇵 Tokyo 2020 - 6
🇫🇷 Paris 2024 - 1
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,578
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 07:33:23 am »
Is there a dafter sport than walking?

Imagine they had a cycling road race where you weren't allowed to go higher than 1st gear
(and then everyone was actually allowed to use 2nd gear as long as they didn't make it too obvious)
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,032
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 07:55:53 am »
Mondo turns up at the TV studio at 9am yesterday. Probably without a good nights sleep....

https://x.com/SiavoushF/status/1820812332722688141
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,032
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 07:59:34 am »
And another champion celebrates with a song...

https://x.com/chrisdotlatchem/status/1820957234438066273
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,258
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 08:03:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm


Eddie Hearn got slim pickings this time round.

The judging has been awful
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,022
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 08:27:41 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 07:33:23 am
Is there a dafter sport than walking?

Imagine they had a cycling road race where you weren't allowed to go higher than 1st gear
(and then everyone was actually allowed to use 2nd gear as long as they didn't make it too obvious)

Tend to think the different swimming strokes are similar. Just want to see who the fastest is not who the fastest is given limitations or strange criteria. If Adam Peaty was swimming away from a shark would he use breast stroke?
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,022
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 08:31:00 am »
The walking is just ridiculous, more judges than competitors with yellow and red cards everywhere but it doesn't matter as 3 reds are needed for a DQ. Such nonsense.

Just let them jog and be done with it!
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 09:53:01 am »

Laugher doing well in the diving semi. Currently sandwiched between the Chinese. Bodes well for the final.

Any climbing experts know whether we have a shot of a medal in the Boulder and Lead?
Logged

Online emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
    • X-Realms
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 10:01:10 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:53:01 am
Any climbing experts know whether we have a shot of a medal in the Boulder and Lead?

Basically, no. GB's best chance would be Erin McNeice, who placed 10th after the bouldering semi-final. Lead semi is tomorrow, and the combined best 8 advance to the final. Even if she makes it, her chances of making the podium are minuscule.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3854 on: Today at 10:05:47 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 10:01:10 am
Basically, no. GB's best chance would be Erin McNeice, who placed 10th after the bouldering semi-final. Lead semi is tomorrow, and the combined best 8 advance to the final. Even if she makes it, her chances of making the podium are minuscule.

Toby Roberts is an outside chance actually for a medal - he is a better lead climber than a boulderer (top 2 in the world good this year vs 8th in boulders), so the fact he was third in the boulders is amazing.    McNiece can't climb lead really (ranked 27th) so  her average performance in the boulders (she is ranked 10th, and Nakamura who is 9th is not in Paris) means she probably won't make the final.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:46 am by Scottymuser »
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 10:08:45 am »

Thanks both. For the final are points carried through or is it a new competition?
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 10:11:32 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:08:45 am
Thanks both. For the final are points carried through or is it a new competition?

Brand new competition AFAIK - would be very weird for a semi final in any sport to carry over points, so thats why I am assuming that
Logged

Online emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
    • X-Realms
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:05:47 am
Toby Roberts is an outside chance actually for a medal - he is a better lead climber than a boulderer (top 2 in the world good this year vs 8th in boulders), so the fact he was third in the boulders is amazing.    McNiece can't climb lead really (ranked 27th) so  her average performance in the boulders (she is ranked 10th, and Nakamura who is 9th is not in Paris) means she probably won't make the final.

Ah, I completely forgot about Toby, my bad.

Meanwhile, Adam Ondra takes the lead with a decent lead performance.

The points do not carry over into the finals AFAIK.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 10:24:49 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 10:15:03 am
Ah, I completely forgot about Toby, my bad.

Meanwhile, Adam Ondra takes the lead with a decent lead performance.

The points do not carry over into the finals AFAIK.

Yeah - big fan of Adam.  Would love to see him get a medal, even if at the expense of Toby.   Alex Megos falling there before getting to the 30 is a big shock  - another really good lead specialist (3rd best in the world right behind Toby).  Colin Duffy then did much better than his lead rankings would usually suggest.
Logged

Online emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
    • X-Realms
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 10:30:39 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:24:49 am
Yeah - big fan of Adam.  Would love to see him get a medal, even if at the expense of Toby.   Alex Megos falling there before getting to the 30 is a big shock  - another really good lead specialist (3rd best in the world right behind Toby).  Colin Duffy then did much better than his lead rankings would usually suggest.

I'm gutted for Megos. Hoped he would still make the finals in spite of his poor bouldering score. He's a funny fucker and wears the same climbing shoes as me ;D
Logged

Online emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
    • X-Realms
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 10:36:51 am »
Only 3 climbers left and not a single top yet.

And looks like Tomoa will just miss out on the finals, gutted.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Up
« previous next »
 