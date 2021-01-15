« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 64022 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,739
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 08:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:05:11 pm
A whole lot of guys taking themselves out in an attempt to take others out going on. Kerr so focused on beating Ingebrigtsen he didnt see he left the door open for the American.
he didn't leave the door open though, he ran wide to get round Ingebritsen, who left the door open for the Yank, had he held the kerb Hocker would have had nowhere to go except wider
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,739
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 08:09:24 pm »
Personally I think Kerr ran a great race, just got beaten by a guy who ran a better one
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,512
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 08:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:09:24 pm
Personally I think Kerr ran a great race, just got beaten by a guy who ran a better one
Yep best race hes ever run
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 08:10:55 pm »
Quote from: ncred on Today at 08:02:22 pm
has been around for awhile, finishing 6th at the last Olympics 7th at Worlds, and 2nd at the World Indoors.  Definitely not a nobody but he ran a great and very strategic race.

The dramatic improvement in his time is fishy though. Flo-Jo-esque. He came from nowhere.

Still, the Norwegian got caught up in a duel and forgot about the race.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 08:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:08:27 pm
That was a quick 1500 for a champ race.

Just a mad race. Just watched Ingebritsen interview - said he was surprised by the pace he did in first 2 laps and just decided to go for it. Crazy result. Nearly all running PBs, that wasn't a soft OR
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,963
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 08:11:11 pm »
Ingebritsen left the inside open just to make Kerr run much wider, then took himself out and left Kerr and Hocker to sprint for the gold, Great run by Hocker. Let the others work as pacemakers, stayed in the draft.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,191
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 08:11:36 pm »
Kerr talking well now.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,963
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 08:12:59 pm »
UK record for Kerr. Faster than Mo's 3:28. You can't say he ran a bad race when he breaks his PB and the UK all-time.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,191
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 08:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:12:59 pm
UK record for Kerr. Faster than Mo's 3:28. You can't say he ran a bad race when he breaks his PB and the UK all-time.

I think he was genuinely unlucky as well.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,963
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 08:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:14:06 pm
I think he was genuinely unlucky as well.

Yeah he was forced out so wide round the last bend, which means more distance covered.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 08:15:40 pm »
My son took a look at Cole Hocker at the start and just because of the look of him said no way he will win. So guess who I was cheering for.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 08:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:12:59 pm
UK record for Kerr. Faster than Mo's 3:28. You can't say he ran a bad race when he breaks his PB and the UK all-time.

Agreed, Kerr ran it exactly right. Its just that some guy who never broke 3.30 and has never got close to a medal knocked 3 seconds off his PB on the day of an Olympic final. At that rate of improvement Hocker is now his main rival.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 08:17:09 pm »

Watching the steeplechase, its like athletic apartheid.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,274
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 08:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:17:09 pm
Watching the steeplechase, its like athletic apartheid.

 ;D
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 08:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:17:09 pm
Watching the steeplechase, its like athletic apartheid.
;D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,273
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 08:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:17:09 pm
Watching the steeplechase, its like athletic apartheid.

Haha.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 08:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:17:09 pm
Watching the steeplechase, its like athletic apartheid.

:)
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 08:22:02 pm »
Another fast race here.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 08:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:11:11 pm
Ingebritsen left the inside open just to make Kerr run much wider, then took himself out and left Kerr and Hocker to sprint for the gold, Great run by Hocker. Let the others work as pacemakers, stayed in the draft.

If Ingebrigtsen had run his own race I think he would have got a medal and Kerr gold, but his focus on Kerr cost them. Hocker may have got round them but hes far less likely, especially with the other yank coming on the outside. Really poor race from him. Think he thought he could just get his PB and win given it was faster but I bet that PB wasnt set from the front. His PB still would have won but should have backed himself in the sprint.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,200
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 08:24:32 pm »
well done Bahrain👀
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,438
  • Bam!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 08:24:34 pm »
Very wet feet! Id be in my wellies.

Loved that runner that was leading for most, two footed jumps over the hurdles
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,027
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 08:25:47 pm »
A win to inspire the next generation of Bahrain athletes.....
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 08:28:26 pm »
Nearly all PBs there again
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,295
  • The first five yards........
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:25:47 pm
A win to inspire the next generation of Bahrain athletes.....

Snigger.




Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 08:29:05 pm »
So is that really a medal for Bahrain or Kenya.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,963
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 08:29:58 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:29:05 pm
So is that really a medal for Bahrain or Kenya.

She's been with Bahrain since she was 15, so Bahrain?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 08:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:29:58 pm
She's been with Bahrain since she was 15, so Bahrain?

At least in football you have to wait til their 18 until you can buy wonder kids from other countries.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 08:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:29:58 pm
She's been with Bahrain since she was 15, so Bahrain?

So you think money was involved 🤔
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,739
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 08:45:29 pm »
Dina and Daryll 4th and 5th, Dina ran a great bend but tied up badly in the last third of the race
« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:04 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3789 on: Today at 08:45:39 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:34:18 pm
At least in football you have to wait til their 18 until you can buy wonder kids from other countries.

Is that what happened?
Logged

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,064
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3790 on: Today at 08:46:45 pm »
The beach volleyball is in such a picturesque setting, its the only reason I watch
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 08:46:53 pm »
I like the ringing the bell tradition
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3792 on: Today at 08:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:45:29 pm
Dina and Daryl 4th and 5th, Dina ran a great bend but tied up badly in the last third of the race

With her form 2 years ago Dina might have pushed for a win. She seems to have lost speed. A real shame as shes great.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3793 on: Today at 08:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:46:45 pm
The beach volleyball is in such a picturesque setting, its the only reason I watch

Are the men playing?
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3794 on: Today at 08:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:46:45 pm
The beach volleyball is in such a picturesque setting, its the only reason I watch

Spoken like a true Dad
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,512
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3795 on: Today at 08:49:09 pm »
Both GB girls ran really well there, tough finishing 4th & 5th by such a tiny amount
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,739
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3796 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:49:09 pm
Both GB girls ran really well there, tough finishing 4th & 5th by such a tiny amount
yeah and hopefully they go well in the relay
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,054
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3797 on: Today at 08:51:02 pm »
Gabby Thomas is a seriously impressive person

- Harvard graduate in neurobiology
- Masters degree in public health from the University of Texas
- Volunteers at health clinic in Austin

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/jul/19/olympics-gabby-thomas-hunting-down-flo-jo-record
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Up
« previous next »
 