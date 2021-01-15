Ingebritsen left the inside open just to make Kerr run much wider, then took himself out and left Kerr and Hocker to sprint for the gold, Great run by Hocker. Let the others work as pacemakers, stayed in the draft.



If Ingebrigtsen had run his own race I think he would have got a medal and Kerr gold, but his focus on Kerr cost them. Hocker may have got round them but hes far less likely, especially with the other yank coming on the outside. Really poor race from him. Think he thought he could just get his PB and win given it was faster but I bet that PB wasnt set from the front. His PB still would have won but should have backed himself in the sprint.