Are they allowed to cycle on the blue section? I'm sure the French have been touching that a few times.



Yes, on the straights, but not on the bends.There are blocks on the inside of the bends to stop them cutting the corner. (At least, there have been when Ive done track cycling but I cant see any here.)(ETA: the black line is the one the race distance is measured on. to be honest, when youre going at full pelt its pretty difficult to go inside the black line, never mind into the blue, because of the tightness of the bends.)