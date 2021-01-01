« previous next »
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3680 on: Today at 06:30:43 pm
Are they allowed to cycle on the blue section? I'm sure the French have been touching that a few times.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3681 on: Today at 06:32:20 pm
GB vs Denmark. Hopefully the dickheads don't crash into us this time.
Logged

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3682 on: Today at 06:32:50 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:30:43 pm
Are they allowed to cycle on the blue section? I'm sure the French have been touching that a few times.

Yes, on the straights, but not on the bends.

There are blocks on the inside of the bends to stop them cutting the corner. (At least, there have been when Ive done track cycling but I cant see any here.)

(ETA: the black line is the one the race distance is measured on. to be honest, when youre going at full pelt its pretty difficult to go inside the black line, never mind into the blue, because of the tightness of the bends.)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:43 pm by smutchin »
Logged

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3683 on: Today at 06:35:26 pm
Massive false start there from the Danish rider - although it took a while for them to register it.  Brits brought in Tanfield - whether or not he is faster, he will be fresher which will help
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3684 on: Today at 06:35:32 pm
Enjoying the Keely Hodgkinson Show on the BBC.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3685 on: Today at 06:40:40 pm
Wow, Britain pulled that back after being over a second behind! Madness.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3686 on: Today at 06:41:02 pm
Track cycling is ace.
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3687 on: Today at 06:41:06 pm
What a race!
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3688 on: Today at 06:41:49 pm
Blimey, that was a race and a half!
Logged

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3689 on: Today at 06:41:49 pm

And that is much quicker than the Aussies went yesterday. Nearly a WR.
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,509
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3690 on: Today at 06:42:18 pm
What an effort to pull that deficit back. Great stuff
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3691 on: Today at 06:42:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:35:32 pm
Enjoying the Keely Hodgkinson Show on the BBC.

I recommend Discovery+ (was very pleased to learn we get it included with our Sky package)
Logged

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3692 on: Today at 06:43:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:40:40 pm
Wow, Britain pulled that back after being over a second behind! Madness.

Another guaranteed silver.  Nice.  Keeps eating away at the lead France (1 gold, 3 silvers) so even if we lose both finals, it brings the difference between us to nothing 1 silver once we get that gold.  Josh Kerr to come later too
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3693 on: Today at 06:43:37 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:42:35 pm
I recommend Discovery+ (was very pleased to learn we get it included with our Sky package)

Yeah thanks, got that and watching it now. Men's 400m semis are on and the BBC are in the studio talking. Brilliant.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3694 on: Today at 06:45:49 pm
Kirani James makes his fourth consecutive Olympic 400m final, brilliant.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3695 on: Today at 06:46:37 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:42:35 pm
I recommend Discovery+ (was very pleased to learn we get it included with our Sky package)
The two Eurosport channels have been great if you can't get Discovery+
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3696 on: Today at 06:47:42 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:41:49 pm
And that is much quicker than the Aussies went yesterday. Nearly a WR.

 :-X
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3697 on: Today at 06:48:07 pm
Another WR.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,509
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3698 on: Today at 06:48:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:45:49 pm
Kirani James makes his fourth consecutive Olympic 400m final, brilliant.
Was just thinking hes been around a while.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3699 on: Today at 06:48:51 pm

Wow. Going to be a silver if the Aussies replicate that.
Logged

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3700 on: Today at 06:49:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:43:37 pm
Yeah thanks, got that and watching it now. Men's 400m semis are on and the BBC are in the studio talking. Brilliant.

Not really the BBCs fault.  They are only allowed to put on 250 hours of live coverage on - which across 15 days is less 17 hours a day (or less than 8.5 hours if both channels are showing stuff).  So they are having to work out whether to e.g. show the cycling qualification vs athletics finals later, etc
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3701 on: Today at 06:50:50 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:49:50 pm
Not really the BBCs fault.  They are only allowed to put on 250 hours of live coverage on - which across 15 days is less 17 hours a day (or less than 8.5 hours if both channels are showing stuff).  So they are having to work out whether to e.g. show the cycling qualification vs athletics finals later, etc

Are they? They can show two live sports at a time but not sure there's a maximum amount of hours they can show.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3702 on: Today at 06:52:14 pm
Matthew Hudson-Smith through to the 400m final with ease.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3703 on: Today at 06:52:16 pm
Hudson-Smith looked really good there.
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,509
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3704 on: Today at 06:52:51 pm
Very nice run from Hudson-Smith
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3705 on: Today at 06:53:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:50:50 pm
Are they? They can show two live sports at a time but not sure there's a maximum amount of hours they can show.

I think the deal they struck with Warner Bros Discovery is 250 hours of the 3800 hours being shown on Discovery+.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,621
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3706 on: Today at 06:59:16 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:48:16 pm
Was just thinking hes been around a while.

Won at London 2012 as a teenager I think.
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3707 on: Today at 07:02:49 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:53:23 pm
I think the deal they struck with Warner Bros Discovery is 250 hours of the 3800 hours being shown on Discovery+.

I might be wrong but couldn't see anything about that. They say there showing more than 250 hours of coverage but couldn't see that was a stipulation.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cjk3vkpxz1po

Quote
The BBC will have a network TV channel and a second broadcast stream throughout the Games.

That means we can show the two most exciting or important events happening at any moment live at the same time.

The above states they can show 2 live sports at a time.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3708 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:50:50 pm
Are they? They can show two live sports at a time but not sure there's a maximum amount of hours they can show.

The BBC themselves have said that they will broadcast "over 250 hours of live coverage", and most reports I've seen has been they are allowed 250, or 250-300
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3709 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:02:49 pm
I might be wrong but couldn't see anything about that. They say there showing more than 250 hours of coverage but couldn't see that was a stipulation.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cjk3vkpxz1po

The above states they can show 2 live sports at a time.

Ah right, but I think it still works out at about 250 hours or so; a small proportion. I've enjoyed it on Discovery without all the studio bollocks. I'll probably watch the likes of the Snooker worlds on Eurosport now. More action, less chatting.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3710 on: Today at 07:12:35 pm

Fair play there. Our track men are making the opposition break the WR to beat us. Good silver.
Logged

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3711 on: Today at 07:12:45 pm
Unlucky GB but another world record from the Netherlands.
Logged

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3712 on: Today at 07:13:23 pm
Fair play to the Dutch there, that was quite something. Deserving winners.
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #3713 on: Today at 07:16:02 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:06:28 pm
The BBC themselves have said that they will broadcast "over 250 hours of live coverage", and most reports I've seen has been they are allowed 250, or 250-300

From reading the above blurb it seems like they can show more. Regardless, wish they'd have full access.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
