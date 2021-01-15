This is a great watch, just a bunch of kids having a blast doing what they love and potentially getting a medal at the end of it. Best vibes of the Olympics so far.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Well Sky has definitely won a medal. Just don't know the colour.
Skateboarding is mental, they are all kids, I was building tree houses at 11! So impressive young peopleTeam GB Skating! Looks like a school field trip.Well done Sky.
Ocean Brown will be snapping at their heals in a year or so.
Skateboarding was amazing, such a great attitude from all of them as well
Track cycling on the red button. Womens pursuit quali, we go next after the US. This is another potential gold for us though the Kiwis were very impressive.
Winner's Dad is Welsh, so can we claim it?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
That was a very poor ride from the Brits - big favourites after dominating last year's UCI Track WCs, and on this much faster track being barely 2 second quicker than they did during that year. Will be interesting to see how Germany do - defending champions and World Record holders - but were awful last year in the WCs
I guess missing Archibald is the reason. Unless they were keeping something in reserve but it didnt look it.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]