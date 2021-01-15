« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 62537 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,620
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 05:18:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:13:08 pm
This is a great watch, just a bunch of kids having a blast doing what they love and potentially getting a medal at the end of it.  Best vibes of the Olympics so far.

Yeah they all seem very supportive of one another and no one seems to care too much! Bronze for Sky Brown. Well done the verteran.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,024
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 05:18:43 pm »
These kids are brilliant. Super talented and amazing attitudes....
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 05:18:52 pm »
Bronze it is. Well done Sky Brown. That was a great competition. Well done to all the athletes.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,702
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 05:19:13 pm »
Skateboarding is mental, they are all kids, I was building tree houses at 11! So impressive young people



Team GB Skating! Looks like a school field trip.

Well done Sky.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 05:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:15:19 pm
Well Sky has definitely won a medal. Just don't know the colour.

Bronze after dislocating her shoulder. Amazing to watch them all though, in competition all year, yet they're all the best of mates.  :champ
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,254
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm »
If they had scored it as an average score over the 3 runs Sky would have won easily. So consistent
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,020
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm »
That was just incredible to watch. I would definitely break my neck attempting that!
 ;D

Good to see Vans are still the preferred choice for some of the skateboarders.
 8)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,069
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 05:21:27 pm »
Skateboarding was amazing, such a great attitude from all of them as well
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 05:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:19:13 pm
Skateboarding is mental, they are all kids, I was building tree houses at 11! So impressive young people



Team GB Skating! Looks like a school field trip.

Well done Sky.


Ocean Brown will be snapping at their heals in a year or so.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • IFWT
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 05:22:50 pm »
Winner's Dad is Welsh, so can we claim it?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,702
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 05:23:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:21:49 pm

Ocean Brown will be snapping at their heals in a year or so.

:D Sky is an elder statewomen at 16.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 05:23:16 pm »

Track cycling on the red button. Womens pursuit quali, we go next after the US. This is another potential gold for us though the Kiwis were very impressive.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,310
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 05:25:48 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:21:27 pm
Skateboarding was amazing, such a great attitude from all of them as well

Yeah agreed, that was great to watch.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 05:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:23:16 pm
Track cycling on the red button. Womens pursuit quali, we go next after the US. This is another potential gold for us though the Kiwis were very impressive.

Yeah - the US at one point were a second under the WR, but lost their 4th rider a little early and have gone 2 tenths down. 
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 05:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:22:50 pm
Winner's Dad is Welsh, so can we claim it?
I think they've got the wrong Trew there. Ruby Trew's dad is Welsh, she's another Aussie skateboarder (no relation).
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,310
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 05:34:43 pm »
Not knowing too much about track cycling, does the stench of Dave Brailsford still hang over GB?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,729
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 05:37:25 pm »
This not going well
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,729
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 05:38:18 pm »
Although they made the top 4
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 05:39:03 pm »

Through to the semis but a way off the Kiwis. Laura Kenny lied to us!
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 05:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:23:16 pm
Track cycling on the red button. Womens pursuit quali, we go next after the US. This is another potential gold for us though the Kiwis were very impressive.

That was a very poor ride from the Brits - big favourites after dominating last year's UCI Track WCs, and on this much faster track being barely 2 second quicker than they did during that year.  Will be interesting to see how Germany do - defending champions and World Record holders - but were awful last year in the WCs
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 05:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:39:59 pm
That was a very poor ride from the Brits - big favourites after dominating last year's UCI Track WCs, and on this much faster track being barely 2 second quicker than they did during that year.  Will be interesting to see how Germany do - defending champions and World Record holders - but were awful last year in the WCs

I guess missing Archibald is the reason. Unless they were keeping something in reserve but it didnt look it.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 05:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:42:09 pm
I guess missing Archibald is the reason. Unless they were keeping something in reserve but it didnt look it.

Ah yes, forgot she wasn't in the team.  That is a big loss definitely
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 