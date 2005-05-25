« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 59959 times)

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 10:30:10 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:23:16 pm
Spent the day watching some wonderful Olympic sport played in a great spirit, then I stick the conclusion of the football on to see French players play acting and Egyptians furiously getting in the face of the referee. Absolute state of it.
Agreed. It has no place in the Olympics for me. The Olympics is for minority sports, and the Olympic ideal is about sportsmanship. Football is neither of these.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
Football shouldnt be in the Olympics.    Every other event the competitors have respect tor
Each other
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,062
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm
Mondo! 🇸🇪

Wow, such an experience being able to see him win the gold and make a new world record at the Olympics. Thats what its all about, the awe and amazement surrounding him doing it in his last jump. Apparently Mondo runs about 10.3m per second, with a huge fucking pole on his hand. Guys a beast, thank you for tonight! Tack Mondo!
Clearly the most dominant athlete in any track or field for years. An absolute beast and a pleasure to watch him do it.

Keely was fantastic tonight - controlled the race, pushed Moura wide so she didnt have the legs to overtake and showed all that 400m work shed been doing with the second lap wind-up. I didnt love how slow the first lap was, made me think too much was being left to chance, but I shouldnt have doubted Hodgkinson. Superb form, great flow through that final bend and she kept the arm carriage high and just cranked that cadence up and up and up. Unreal running.

Mens 1500m goes at 19:50 tomorrow. Come on Kerr. Used to favour the more humble and likeable Wightman, but Ive come to respect Kerrs fastidiousness, attention to detail and the edge to his personality. Some of the nonsense build up between him and Ingebrigtsen has brought a bit of box office and some much needed attention to the sport. Narratives are so important to sell a sport and this is one of the best ones coming into it.

Ingebrigtsens song that hes dropped also slaps in a Eurovision-esque way.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 pm »
France through to the gold medal match vs Spain. Egypt will play Morocco in the bronze medal match.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm »
Kipyegon's silver reinstated on appeal.
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 10:57:37 pm »
Fair play to Eurosport/Discovery who managed to not show the World Record in the mens pole vault.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
Kipyegon's silver reinstated on appeal.
Only seen it the once live, but I thought that it looked harsh.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,290
  • The first five yards........
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm »
Simone Biles - what an Olympian.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 10:57:37 pm
Fair play to Eurosport/Discovery who managed to not show the World Record in the mens pole vault.

Yes they did? Or at least on the website stream they did
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,650
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
Kipyegon's silver reinstated on appeal.
Feel for the girl who came 4th, 3rd then 4th again.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm
Yes they did? Or at least on the website stream they did

On the Discovery app it cut straight to some after show with Tom Daley, Laura Woods etc once he did the 6.10 vault
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3531 on: Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm »
Hassan got the bronze on that women's 5k.

She's focusing on the marathon, oh and the 10k as well. Throws in a cheeky bronze in the 5k as well - as you do! 🤣
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3532 on: Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm »
Lovely view at the surfing in Tahiti. Wish I was there.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3533 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm »
In the women's surfing there was some ... very telegenic angles going on there lol
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3534 on: Yesterday at 11:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm
In the women's surfing there was some ... very telegenic angles going on there lol
Pervert...
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3535 on: Yesterday at 11:17:38 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm
Hassan got the bronze on that women's 5k.

She's focusing on the marathon, oh and the 10k as well. Throws in a cheeky bronze in the 5k as well - as you do! 🤣

She did the same at the worlds and won gold at 5k/10k and bronze in the marathon. Don't think she'll best that here. Leaves Emil Zatopec in a class of his own
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3536 on: Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm »
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3537 on: Yesterday at 11:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm
Was I wrong  ;)
I was too busy concentrating on the competition... ;D
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3538 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm
Was I wrong  ;)

We just saw a fucking whale breach in the background. How cool was that!!!
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,145
  • ....mmm
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3539 on: Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm »
How many Golds have we been screwed out of so far ;D?

Men's BMX for certain
Women's skeet possibly

A couple of boxing?
Logged
:D

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 12:50:20 am »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 11:13:50 pm
On the Discovery app it cut straight to some after show with Tom Daley, Laura Woods etc once he did the 6.10 vault

That's the Eurosport channel. On the Discovery feed, it just shows the action. I watched it on Discovery.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,062
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 05:24:01 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm
How many Golds have we been screwed out of so far ;D?

Men's BMX for certain
Women's skeet possibly

A couple of boxing?
The mixed team triathlon looked suspect to me yesterday too, albeit Ive not seen it again to dissect it. Some of the judging in the subjective events has been horrible towards GB.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 