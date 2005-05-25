Mondo! 🇸🇪



Wow, such an experience being able to see him win the gold and make a new world record at the Olympics. Thats what its all about, the awe and amazement surrounding him doing it in his last jump. Apparently Mondo runs about 10.3m per second, with a huge fucking pole on his hand. Guys a beast, thank you for tonight! Tack Mondo!



Clearly the most dominant athlete in any track or field for years. An absolute beast and a pleasure to watch him do it.Keely was fantastic tonight - controlled the race, pushed Moura wide so she didnt have the legs to overtake and showed all that 400m work shed been doing with the second lap wind-up. I didnt love how slow the first lap was, made me think too much was being left to chance, but I shouldnt have doubted Hodgkinson. Superb form, great flow through that final bend and she kept the arm carriage high and just cranked that cadence up and up and up. Unreal running.Mens 1500m goes at 19:50 tomorrow. Come on Kerr. Used to favour the more humble and likeable Wightman, but Ive come to respect Kerrs fastidiousness, attention to detail and the edge to his personality. Some of the nonsense build up between him and Ingebrigtsen has brought a bit of box office and some much needed attention to the sport. Narratives are so important to sell a sport and this is one of the best ones coming into it.Ingebrigtsens song that hes dropped also slaps in a Eurovision-esque way.