Mondo! 🇸🇪
Wow, such an experience being able to see him win the gold and make a new world record at the Olympics. Thats what its all about, the awe and amazement surrounding him doing it in his last jump. Apparently Mondo runs about 10.3m per second, with a huge fucking pole on his hand. Guys a beast, thank you for tonight! Tack Mondo!
Clearly the most dominant athlete in any track or field for years. An absolute beast and a pleasure to watch him do it.
Keely was fantastic tonight - controlled the race, pushed Moura wide so she didnt have the legs to overtake and showed all that 400m work shed been doing with the second lap wind-up. I didnt love how slow the first lap was, made me think too much was being left to chance, but I shouldnt have doubted Hodgkinson. Superb form, great flow through that final bend and she kept the arm carriage high and just cranked that cadence up and up and up. Unreal running.
Mens 1500m goes at 19:50 tomorrow. Come on Kerr. Used to favour the more humble and likeable Wightman, but Ive come to respect Kerrs fastidiousness, attention to detail and the edge to his personality. Some of the nonsense build up between him and Ingebrigtsen has brought a bit of box office and some much needed attention to the sport. Narratives are so important to sell a sport and this is one of the best ones coming into it.
Ingebrigtsens song that hes dropped also slaps in a Eurovision-esque way.