Any chance they review?



I think I heard that Woods is world champion so we may have hope yet.



Woods only qualified 16th in the time trial, which is why she hasn't been in a great lane so far. But she massively messed up gate 8 (the last gate), missed it - and basically had to paddle back up and lost about 3-4 seconds. And was therefore 3.6s slower than the fastest (Prigent - who is out). In fact, the fastest 3 are all out (Prigent, Jess Fox, Franklin) and the 4th quickest was less than 2s quicker than Woods without having an error.