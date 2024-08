That was obviously a high quality race and a close finish, but somehow the 100m just leaves me cold these days. The amount of hype for it is massively out of proportion to the actual entertainment it provides. We don't have multiple great runners like in the 80s / 90s, and no one who's likely to break the world record like we had with Bolt. It's all a bit...meh.



Don't get how you can say we don't have multiple great runners given the times they've just posted. I think it's more about them not being stars like they've been in the past but that's an athletics issue not down to the individuals. I think the event was always going to have a lull after Bolt, just like tennis probably will after Nadal/Federer/Djokovic.Bolt was also a freak of nature. His world record will stand for a long, long time and it's not fair to compare others to him.