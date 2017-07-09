« previous next »
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 07:06:05 pm »
Oblique Seville is a cracking name.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 07:07:02 pm »
Hinchliffe really makes it hard to support Team GB with that hair.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 07:07:30 pm »
Hinchcliffe will need to rely on fastest loser spots. Step up in class from the heats that.

Ran under 10 seconds though which is all you can really ask.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 07:09:13 pm »
Cant stand Lyles. I know nearly all the best sprinters hype themselves up but his way of doing it just winds me up for some reason.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 07:09:33 pm »
Wow 9.81 Seville and so relaxed
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 07:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:06:05 pm
Oblique Seville is a cracking name.

It is a great name.

Looking very quick with it.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 07:10:29 pm »
I'm far from an expert but Hinchcliffe's technique looks scruffy as fuck to me ;D

If he can clean that up and run more efficiently surely he can go a lot faster in future years.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 07:10:39 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:07:30 pm
Hinchcliffe will need to rely on fastest loser spots. Step up in class from the heats that.

Ran under 10 seconds though which is all you can really ask.

Looked like a slow start by him.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 07:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:07:02 pm
Hinchliffe really makes it hard to support Team GB with that hair.

Australian/Mattingly haircut
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 07:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:07:02 pm
Hinchliffe really makes it hard to support Team GB with that hair.
Great run but his running style is so ugly
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 07:13:29 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:10:39 pm
Looked like a slow start by him.
yeah he got left in the blocks a bit but his change up is really scruffy, Carl Lewis was a beautiful runner so smooth in the change up. He has his work cut out but the lad is raw as fuck and looks like a talent
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 07:16:39 pm »
Hinchcliffe misses out, that's a shame.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 07:18:20 pm »
9.97 not enough to make the Olympic final these days. Tough.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 07:19:23 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:16:39 pm
Hinchcliffe misses out, that's a shame.

Ran close to his best, just shows the level he needs to work towards
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 07:22:14 pm »
If he stays injury free you'd like to think in 4 years time he'll be a big medal hope.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 07:23:03 pm »
These rugby mullets need to be banned hahaha
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 07:23:23 pm »
Yep, lots of raw talent. A big prospect.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 07:24:48 pm »
Still the relay to come for him too, GB will have a good chance of winning a medal if they can get the changes right. Big if, I know!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 07:25:48 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 07:23:03 pm
These rugby mullets need to be banned hahaha
Hopefully Carl Lewis tells him he needs to be more aerodynamic and has to go for a shaved head. His career depends on it.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 07:26:41 pm »
Zarnell Hughes nowhere near
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 07:27:42 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 07:23:03 pm
These rugby mullets need to be banned hahaha

Along with weird sleeves, especially the single one being worn by the Kenyan.

No Brits in the final is disappointing but should still be a great final. Too close to call.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 07:27:58 pm »
Kishane reminds me of Chris Gayle.Imposing figure.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 07:28:39 pm »
All the talk is about Lyles but he hasn't looked great compared to some others really. Maybe he has something left in reserve for the final.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 07:30:11 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 07:27:58 pm
Kishane reminds me of Chris Gayle.Imposing figure.

Ha, I thought that earlier. Always rather the Jamaicans than the Yanks so hopefully he or Oblique can get it done.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 07:35:31 pm »
Randall Cunninghams daughter in the High Jump! I remember him from the C4 NFL days.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 07:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:35:31 pm
Randall Cunninghams daughter in the High Jump! I remember him from the C4 NFL days.

Yeah that name rang a bell.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 07:40:17 pm »
Those external shots of the Stade de France, and the steps going up to the top level is giving me PTSD, not fucking messing hahahahah.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 07:40:49 pm »
That 17 YO Gill in the women's 800 is gonna be a star in 4 years time.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 07:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 07:40:49 pm
That 17 YO Gill in the women's 800 is gonna be a star in 4 years time.
she must have run further than the others too, ran the vast majority of the race in lane two. Good effort from her
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 07:43:30 pm »
Mahuchikh gonna win the high jump with ease.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 07:45:33 pm »
My brain will never process how they start staggered in different lanes but cover the same distance in that 800m.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2951 on: Today at 07:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:07:02 pm
Hinchliffe really makes it hard to support Team GB with that hair.

And matching eyebrows
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2952 on: Today at 07:47:50 pm »
Deary me Reekie.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2953 on: Today at 07:48:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:47:50 pm
Deary me Reekie.
yeah very disappointing from her
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2954 on: Today at 07:49:11 pm »
All on Keely now
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2955 on: Today at 07:50:03 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:47:50 pm
Deary me Reekie.

Not the smartest run. Good race though.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2956 on: Today at 07:50:05 pm »
Alex Yee feels like a lifetime ago
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2957 on: Today at 07:50:19 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:47:50 pm
Deary me Reekie.

Stunk the place out.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2958 on: Today at 07:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:43:30 pm
Mahuchikh gonna win the high jump with ease.

Looks on another level yeah,could've gone 10 cm higher on that last attempt
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2959 on: Today at 07:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 07:45:33 pm
My brain will never process how they start staggered in different lanes but cover the same distance in that 800m.
I still cant get over them having their numbers just slapped on and their names being attached by safety pins.
