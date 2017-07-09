I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Oblique Seville is a cracking name.
Hinchcliffe will need to rely on fastest loser spots. Step up in class from the heats that. Ran under 10 seconds though which is all you can really ask.
Hinchliffe really makes it hard to support Team GB with that hair.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Looked like a slow start by him.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hinchcliffe misses out, that's a shame.
These rugby mullets need to be banned hahaha
Kishane reminds me of Chris Gayle.Imposing figure.
Randall Cunninghams daughter in the High Jump! I remember him from the C4 NFL days.
That 17 YO Gill in the women's 800 is gonna be a star in 4 years time.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Deary me Reekie.
Mahuchikh gonna win the high jump with ease.
My brain will never process how they start staggered in different lanes but cover the same distance in that 800m.
