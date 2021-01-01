« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Online duvva 💅

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2880 on: Today at 04:40:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:29:34 pm
Fleetwood has to decide whether to go for broke to try and get the birdie he needs to force a play off or play safer and settle for a silver. If he fucks up he could end up with nothing.
Nice putt to secure the silver
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2881 on: Today at 04:41:27 pm
Well in Southports Tommy Fleetwood. Gets the Silver. 66 in the  bf into round,
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2882 on: Today at 04:49:50 pm
Vos and Vas leading in the cycling....
Millie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2883 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm
I thought the Olympic Men's Tennis Final was best of 5?  It definitely was when Andy won it in London.
duvva

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2884 on: Today at 04:53:19 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:52:13 pm
I thought the Olympic Men's Tennis Final was best of 5?  It definitely was when Andy won it in London.
Think it was in Rio too
Dougle

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2885 on: Today at 04:59:27 pm
Bravo Novak. 37 years old. Last shot at it.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2886 on: Today at 05:04:15 pm
Road cycling race is great. Should be an exciting finish.
smutchin

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2887 on: Today at 05:33:11 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:04:15 pm
Road cycling race is great. Should be an exciting finish.

The last 75km was total chaos. Small teams and no race radios make for great racing.

Fantastic finish. Very deserving winner.

Brilliant move by Faulkner on the final climb.

Got to feel sorry for Vas missing out on a medal.

Great to see Vos and Deignan rolling back the years.

Georgi looks a great prospect. Shell win lots of races in the future.
Tobelius

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2888 on: Today at 05:48:54 pm
Korea cleans the gold table in archery,5 golds
DiggerJohn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2889 on: Today at 05:49:45 pm
Come on Wiffen (our uk sponsored boy)
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2890 on: Today at 05:55:32 pm
Different class from Finke in that 1500m.
John C

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2891 on: Today at 05:55:52 pm
Superb race that, absolutely great stuff.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2892 on: Today at 05:56:51 pm
Disappointing for Wiffen. But ridiculous levels of arrogance by the RTE panel before the race. Idiots.
Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2893 on: Today at 05:57:31 pm
Well that was disappointing from Wiffen's point of view but a medal is still a medal, and Finke deserved that world record to go with his gold.
Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2894 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:48:54 pm
Korea cleans the gold table in archery,5 golds

Ridiculous how dominant they are in the archery.
Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2895 on: Today at 06:05:38 pm
Matthew Hudson-Smith going now in the 400m heats.
Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2896 on: Today at 06:06:37 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:58:42 pm
Ridiculous how dominant they are in the archery.
And shooting. If you need a hitman/woman, head over to Seoul.
Dougle

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2897 on: Today at 06:06:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:57:31 pm
Well that was disappointing from Wiffen's point of view but a medal is still a medal, and Finke deserved that world record to go with his gold.

Yep. I was just thinking, I was 23 I think before we won any medal in any olympics and now 7 (?) medals in 6 days or something .... ridiculous.
Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2898 on: Today at 06:09:05 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 06:06:53 pm
Yep. I was just thinking, I was 23 I think before we won any medal in any olympics and now 7 (?) medals in 6 days or something .... ridiculous.

Rashida Adeleke has a chance in the athletics as well.
smutchin

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2899 on: Today at 06:13:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:05:38 pm
Matthew Hudson-Smith going now in the 400m heats.

Coasted through his heat.
Jean Girard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2900 on: Today at 06:15:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:09:05 pm
Rashida Adeleke has a chance in the athletics as well.

Don't bet against Ciara in the 1500 either
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2901 on: Today at 06:16:37 pm
Can feel the 4th place coming in this relay.
John C

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2902 on: Today at 06:18:48 pm
Magnificent race again :)
smutchin

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2903 on: Today at 06:18:52 pm
Norman wearing boxers under his skin suit. The weirdo.

Didnt seem to slow him down though.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2904 on: Today at 06:19:01 pm
Hmmm, another gold for THAT Chinese swimmer.
Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2905 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm
Great race. Really thought Marchand was going to get gold #5 there, but if you look at it from a distance with the lights turned down a bronze looks like a gold.
