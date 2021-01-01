Fleetwood has to decide whether to go for broke to try and get the birdie he needs to force a play off or play safer and settle for a silver. If he fucks up he could end up with nothing.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I thought the Olympic Men's Tennis Final was best of 5? It definitely was when Andy won it in London.
Road cycling race is great. Should be an exciting finish.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Korea cleans the gold table in archery,5 golds
Ridiculous how dominant they are in the archery.
Well that was disappointing from Wiffen's point of view but a medal is still a medal, and Finke deserved that world record to go with his gold.
Yep. I was just thinking, I was 23 I think before we won any medal in any olympics and now 7 (?) medals in 6 days or something .... ridiculous.
Matthew Hudson-Smith going now in the 400m heats.
Rashida Adeleke has a chance in the athletics as well.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.08]