What a run by Femke Bol. Is McLaughlins gold certain in the hurdles? Probably, but Bol is a generational athlete and unlucky that shes coming up against the best to ever do it. Bol is certainly in my mind the better competitor, McLaughlin never races unless its worlds or Olympics.



Track starts to get juicy today with more middle distance and sprints going down. Weird feeling that Noah Lyles isnt going to win the 100m. Kishane Thompson if he starts better than he did in the semis I think is too quick over 100m to be beaten, or maybe a dark horse like Letsile Tobogo, who I think will make light work of his semi-final.



The 100m is fascinating because its so technical and comprised of so many small percentages and moving parts, all of which have to be in concert inside mere seconds, or its over. Look at Marcell Jacobs; champion but cant seem to stitch his starting technique together with his movement to the upright position to put himself in a position to utilise his explosiveness. One mistake and you lose the race.