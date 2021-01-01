What a run by Femke Bol. Is McLaughlins gold certain in the hurdles? Probably, but Bol is a generational athlete and unlucky that shes coming up against the best to ever do it. Bol is certainly in my mind the better competitor, McLaughlin never races unless its worlds or Olympics.
Track starts to get juicy today with more middle distance and sprints going down. Weird feeling that Noah Lyles isnt going to win the 100m. Kishane Thompson if he starts better than he did in the semis I think is too quick over 100m to be beaten, or maybe a dark horse like Letsile Tobogo, who I think will make light work of his semi-final.
The 100m is fascinating because its so technical and comprised of so many small percentages and moving parts, all of which have to be in concert inside mere seconds, or its over. Look at Marcell Jacobs; champion but cant seem to stitch his starting technique together with his movement to the upright position to put himself in a position to utilise his explosiveness. One mistake and you lose the race.