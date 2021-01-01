« previous next »
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 12:42:39 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:36:40 am
Was out this evening so just catching up on the athletics and just saw the mixed relay. Femke Bol is amazing.

She is but that event is a bit of joke being held at this point in the competition. The Netherlands took it very seriously (Klaver herself is a medal contender) whereas the US team was basically B and C list athletes as others are rightly saving themselves for the individual races. Even GB probably win if Hudson-Smith was willing to do it.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 12:52:32 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:42:39 am
She is but that event is a bit of joke being held at this point in the competition. The Netherlands took it very seriously (Klaver herself is a medal contender) whereas the US team was basically B and C list athletes as others are rightly saving themselves for the individual races. Even GB probably win if Hudson-Smith was willing to do it.

With it being a relatively new event, it's always going to going to take time to be taken more seriously. Bol is great regardless though.

Just saw the 100m as well, what a dominant run by Alfred.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 07:42:54 am »
It was a shame to not get a medal in the pommel horse yesterday. In hindsight we should have entered Charlotte Dujardin.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 08:23:11 am »
What a run by Femke Bol. Is McLaughlins gold certain in the hurdles? Probably, but Bol is a generational athlete and unlucky that shes coming up against the best to ever do it. Bol is certainly in my mind the better competitor, McLaughlin never races unless its worlds or Olympics.

Track starts to get juicy today with more middle distance and sprints going down. Weird feeling that Noah Lyles isnt going to win the 100m. Kishane Thompson if he starts better than he did in the semis I think is too quick over 100m to be beaten, or maybe a dark horse like Letsile Tobogo, who I think will make light work of his semi-final.

The 100m is fascinating because its so technical and comprised of so many small percentages and moving parts, all of which have to be in concert inside mere seconds, or its over. Look at Marcell Jacobs; champion but cant seem to stitch his starting technique together with his movement to the upright position to put himself in a position to utilise his explosiveness. One mistake and you lose the race.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 08:53:23 am »
What the hell happened to GB last night in that first 100m (backstroke) of the 4x100 mixed medley?

Was Watching on Greek tv so no clue as to how WR holders GB fucked up or not.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 08:56:19 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:53:23 am
What the hell happened to GB last night in that first 100m (backstroke) of the 4x100 mixed medley?

Was Watching on Greek tv so no clue as to how WR holders GB fucked up or not.

Pretty sure it was a female swimming and the leaders were all male.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 09:18:13 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:56:19 am
Pretty sure it was a female swimming and the leaders were all male.

Yes! And because she had a male either side of her she was getting absolutely pummelled by their waves which must have made it a bit of a misery. I do like that event but you probably want men early doors ideally to ensure women aren't having to swim through turbulent water.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 09:20:43 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:18:13 am
Yes! And because she had a male either side of her she was getting absolutely pummelled by their waves which must have made it a bit of a misery. I do like that event but you probably want men early doors ideally to ensure women aren't having to swim through turbulent water.

Yeah but ultimately I guess if your best backstroker is female (comparatively) then you have to go with it. Would be cool if you could also vary up what stroke could be done on each leg.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 09:21:48 am »
I like watching most team sports but struggling to get into the hockey.  It's very stop-start.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 09:34:08 am »
India a man down but a goal up.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 09:36:17 am »

India down to 10 men but we concede. Classic harder to play against 10 trope.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 09:36:24 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:34:08 am
India a man down but a goal up.

Naughty little red card that!

GB seem incredibly wasteful though. Even with the extra man they seem to be struggling to create much.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 09:48:03 am »
Having never played hockey is it impossible to play one touch?  GB pass a lot but it's slow due to being two touch.  They don't seem to have the technical skills to beat the Indian players 1v1.

India seem better technically but the red card is surely going to cost them.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 09:51:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:21:48 am
I like watching most team sports but struggling to get into the hockey.  It's very stop-start.
Same. My first thought was that hockey matches are just too long for a once-every-four-years casual like myself, but then I realised Handball lasts for the same 60 minutes and I have no trouble watching that. So now I've settled my mind on the problem for me being that too little scoring happens in hockey relative to how long they play for. Something like Handball is much faster paced and basically a goal every minute. Whereas hockey is much more like football in that the absence of goals leaves only the tactical and technical side of things to entertain me and since I'm not hockey savvy I can't really watch on a deep enough level to appreciate what's happening.

That and the fact that I just can't see the ball half the time.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 09:53:18 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:48:03 am
Having never played hockey is it impossible to play one touch?  GB pass a lot but it's slow due to being two touch.  They don't seem to have the technical skills to beat the Indian players 1v1.

India seem better technically but the red card is surely going to cost them.

Any time Ive watched hockey India seem to have the most skillful but also the most hit headed players! This game is living up to all of that!
 

A lot of goals are scored with first time finishes and little deflections from balls smashed across goal, guess its hard to strike too many first time passes together though.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 10:17:42 am »
India temporarily to 9 with a man in the sin-bin.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 10:20:10 am »
It's such a pedantic thing but having a commentator that can't say "quarter" properly in a game of quarters is irritating.

Surely if it goes to a shoot-out then India will win as they seem individually to be better.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 10:25:59 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:20:10 am
It's such a pedantic thing but having a commentator that can't say "quarter" properly in a game of quarters is irritating.

Surely if it goes to a shoot-out then India will win as they seem individually to be better.

Have you seen how they do the shoot outs in hockey? They get a 1v1 from the 25 yard line which is pretty good to watch.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 10:27:38 am »
Southgate in charge of this hockey side?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 10:32:11 am »
Pelanties!

Fair play India, dug in very well.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 10:33:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:32:11 am
Pelanties!
Never watched penalties in hockey before so will be good to see now they've explained format on TV ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 10:34:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:25:59 am
Have you seen how they do the shoot outs in hockey? They get a 1v1 from the 25 yard line which is pretty good to watch.
Sounds fun!  Didn't they used to do something similar in youth football?  I vaguely remember Michael Owen being phenomenal at them.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 10:36:19 am »
Guy on BBC sounds like Nasser Hussain no idea who he is or what is going on in this hockey !
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 10:37:05 am »
Harder than it looks to score I think. And theres a time limit so the keepers can just try and delay them as much as possible.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Touch of the Hugh Grants about the GB coach?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 10:41:08 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:48:03 am
Having never played hockey is it impossible to play one touch?  GB pass a lot but it's slow due to being two touch.  They don't seem to have the technical skills to beat the Indian players 1v1.

India seem better technically but the red card is surely going to cost them.

Yes very difficult to play one touch, there are passes you can move on with one touch at times but not normally. The ball is very heavy so you pretty much have to kill that momentum with the first touch and then move it on with the second touch.
