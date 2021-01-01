« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

LovelyCushionedHeader

  Legacy Fan
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2720 on: Today at 12:42:39 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:36:40 am
Was out this evening so just catching up on the athletics and just saw the mixed relay. Femke Bol is amazing.

She is but that event is a bit of joke being held at this point in the competition. The Netherlands took it very seriously (Klaver herself is a medal contender) whereas the US team was basically B and C list athletes as others are rightly saving themselves for the individual races. Even GB probably win if Hudson-Smith was willing to do it.
Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2721 on: Today at 12:52:32 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:42:39 am
She is but that event is a bit of joke being held at this point in the competition. The Netherlands took it very seriously (Klaver herself is a medal contender) whereas the US team was basically B and C list athletes as others are rightly saving themselves for the individual races. Even GB probably win if Hudson-Smith was willing to do it.

With it being a relatively new event, it's always going to going to take time to be taken more seriously. Bol is great regardless though.

Just saw the 100m as well, what a dominant run by Alfred.
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2722 on: Today at 07:42:54 am
It was a shame to not get a medal in the pommel horse yesterday. In hindsight we should have entered Charlotte Dujardin.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2723 on: Today at 08:23:11 am
What a run by Femke Bol. Is McLaughlins gold certain in the hurdles? Probably, but Bol is a generational athlete and unlucky that shes coming up against the best to ever do it. Bol is certainly in my mind the better competitor, McLaughlin never races unless its worlds or Olympics.

Track starts to get juicy today with more middle distance and sprints going down. Weird feeling that Noah Lyles isnt going to win the 100m. Kishane Thompson if he starts better than he did in the semis I think is too quick over 100m to be beaten, or maybe a dark horse like Letsile Tobogo, who I think will make light work of his semi-final.

The 100m is fascinating because its so technical and comprised of so many small percentages and moving parts, all of which have to be in concert inside mere seconds, or its over. Look at Marcell Jacobs; champion but cant seem to stitch his starting technique together with his movement to the upright position to put himself in a position to utilise his explosiveness. One mistake and you lose the race.
Buck Pete

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2724 on: Today at 08:53:23 am
What the hell happened to GB last night in that first 100m (backstroke) of the 4x100 mixed medley?

Was Watching on Greek tv so no clue as to how WR holders GB fucked up or not.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2725 on: Today at 08:56:19 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:53:23 am
What the hell happened to GB last night in that first 100m (backstroke) of the 4x100 mixed medley?

Was Watching on Greek tv so no clue as to how WR holders GB fucked up or not.

Pretty sure it was a female swimming and the leaders were all male.
