« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 45010 times)

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,476
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 03:10:48 pm »
I thought the 2nd British guy's routine was better than 6th but i didn't see all of them
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,974
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 03:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:09:02 pm
Philippines get their first ever medal in the gymnastics and a gold at that. Lovely to see.

That's great. He's a bit overcome by all of it!
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,858
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 03:16:08 pm »

Fleetwood settling for pars. Not going to be good enough on this course. Needs to attack it as someone tomorrow will go on a tear.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 03:20:26 pm »
This kayak cross event is total nonsense
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 03:34:55 pm »
I don't get the gymnastics. His routine seemed a least as difficult as the podium people and he nailed the execution.
Logged

Online Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
  • YNWA
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 03:55:45 pm »
Incredible by Biles. Surely a gold for that
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,202
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 03:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 03:55:45 pm
Incredible by Biles. Surely a gold for that

Come on Rebecca Andrade!  :-X
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
  • YNWA
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 03:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:56:24 pm
Come on Rebecca Andrade!  :-X

You would imagine she's the only one with a chance but he's to see that being beaten
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 03:58:48 pm »
Biles is so fast.  She doesn't even use the full run up  :o
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,202
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 04:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 03:58:16 pm
You would imagine she's the only one with a chance but he's to see that being beaten

I know, I just like her as a gymnast. And I'm a bit of a hipster.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,694
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 04:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:10:58 pm
That's great. He's a bit overcome by all of it!
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:09:02 pm
Philippines get their first ever medal in the gymnastics and a gold at that. Lovely to see.
Philippines apparently have guaranteed any gold medal a house and land to build it on so life changing in more ways than 1!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,694
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 04:06:58 pm »
Andrade nailed that landing.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,524
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 04:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:56:24 pm
Come on Rebecca Andrade!  :-X

Being stuck on a desert island with Daley Thompson.

Why are we doing Olympian fantasies?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 04:08:06 pm »
Yeah i like Andrade as well
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,157
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 04:09:31 pm »
Andrade superb
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,157
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 04:14:13 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:58:48 pm
Biles is so fast.  She doesn't even use the full run up  :o

I wonder how quick she could run a 100m
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,202
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 04:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:07:29 pm
Being stuck on a desert island with Daley Thompson.

Why are we doing Olympian fantasies?

:D
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 04:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:07:29 pm
Being stuck on a desert island with Daley Thompson.

Why are we doing Olympian fantasies?
Being part of a mixed beach volleyball team?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 