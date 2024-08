On the Women's hockey, GB team get a yellow card and a five minute sin bin for 'playing on after the whistle'. Seems awfully harsh given that hockey players seem to spend a lot of time arguing with the referee and generally twatting the shit out of each other but apparently they were warned. Argentina then go on to score two goals during that period. I can't get my head around it not being a green card as a 'minor' offence but there it is, strange.