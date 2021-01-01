If we forget the bmx for a moment it was a great day for team GB yesterday.
Loved the trampoline the best. 33 I think they said she is and a wonderful story.
The fact that she is the only British person to win Olympic medals and now she has a full set of gold, silver and bronze.
Getting back to the bmx thats sport for you. Whod have thought the Chinese would have screwed up on the trampoline and had at least one of them in floods of tears.
Love sport, love the Olympics - cant wait for the next day to begin.
I believe the mens at least cycling road race is today and well anyone can win that.