Summer Olympics 2024

duvva

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm
Loved seeing Bryony Page win Gold on Trampoline.

Remember her winning Silver in Rio and how much it meant to her. Brilliant reaction again today
Statto Red

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 12:13:17 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm
Just caught the end of the golf. Fleetwood joint leader on -11, I think this is the course they won the Ryder cup on and the Europeans did a lot of practice on it.

No cut for tomorrow I notice, interesting?
 :-\

Yeah, no cut because of the limited field, which is why i think the olympic golf lends itself better to a matchplay/team matchplay format rather than stroke play, & the course is same one where Europe won the 2018 ryder cup, & Fleetwood had a stormer of a ryder cup that year
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 12:47:09 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:13:17 am
Yeah, no cut because of the limited field, which is why i think the olympic golf lends itself better to a matchplay/team matchplay format rather than stroke play, & the course is same one where Europe won the 2018 ryder cup, & Fleetwood had a stormer of a ryder cup that year

I was agreeing with you on that. However after watching the BMX-ing, I'm suddenly attracted to seeing the best golfer being decided over 72 holes, it seems fitting and takes more of the random fluke factor out of it. Appreciate it might not be as exciting or unpredictable as match play - but this is golf after all! This is effectively more of a short order of merit tournament, whereby the best golfer always tends to win.
CHOPPER

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 01:04:16 am
.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 01:30:17 am
Would be a crying shame if the Argentina squad got filled in. A real shame. In fact Im not sure how Id sleep at night if they all had broken noses.
gjr1

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 03:33:40 am
If we forget the bmx for a moment it was a great day for team GB yesterday.

Loved the trampoline the best. 33 I think they said she is and a wonderful story.

The fact that she is the only British person to win Olympic medals and now she has a full set of gold, silver and bronze.

Getting back to the bmx thats sport for you. Whod have thought the Chinese would have screwed up on the trampoline and had at least one of them in floods of tears.

Love sport, love the Olympics - cant wait for the next day to begin.

I believe the mens at least cycling road race is today and well anyone can win that.
Statto Red

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 04:03:04 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:47:09 am
I was agreeing with you on that. However after watching the BMX-ing, I'm suddenly attracted to seeing the best golfer being decided over 72 holes, it seems fitting and takes more of the random fluke factor out of it. Appreciate it might not be as exciting or unpredictable as match play - but this is golf after all! This is effectively more of a short order of merit tournament, whereby the best golfer always tends to win.

Fair point.

Speaking of which, i've said BMX racing is like summer olympics version of speed skating at the winter olympics, speed skating often has random winners because of all the falls & collisions, no more so than at the 2002 winter olympics were one of the speed skaters was dead last, but won gold after everyone in front of him collided & fell at the last bend, it was farcical & hilarious at the same time.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 04:27:42 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:03:04 am
Fair point.

Speaking of which, i've said BMX racing is like summer olympics version of speed skating at the winter olympics, speed skating often has random winners because of all the falls & collisions, no more so than at the 2002 winter olympics were one of the speed skaters was dead last, but won gold after everyone in front of him collided & fell at the last bend, it was farcical & hilarious at the same time.

Steven Bradbury, forever an Olympic champion! :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WUi4-H6hfw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WUi4-H6hfw8</a>
