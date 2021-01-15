« previous next »
Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 41296 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 07:35:26 pm »
Silver for Proud! Nicely done.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 07:44:47 pm »
Allez les bleus!!
Online Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 07:44:48 pm »
Pair of golds within ten minutes in the pool pulls the Aussies into 2nd place in the medals table.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm »
Go on Leon!!
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 07:48:21 pm »
Beth Shriever has looked a class apart in her quarter and semi final runs in the BMX racing.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm »
Easy work
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 07:51:47 pm »
Yet another silver for Duncan Scott! He's done well there, nobody was touching Marchand.
Online Agent99

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 07:52:06 pm »
Bloody hell he's pretty incredible under the water.
Online S

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 07:52:21 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:48:21 pm
Beth Shriever has looked a class apart in her quarter and semi final runs in the BMX racing.
Havent watched any this year but is it still a bit of a lottery in terms of luck? I remember some of our guys from previous Olympics getting screwed over by someone else crashing into them.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 07:52:24 pm »
Another silver in the pool

Marchand rules again. He doesn't even look tired.
Online Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 07:52:41 pm »
4 individual gold medals. FOUR!!

Superstar.
Online Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 07:54:39 pm »
He wins every race on his turns. He touches the wall a couple of tenths ahead, and by the time he resurfaces it's a full length or two ahead. Never seen anything like it.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:52:21 pm
Havent watched any this year but is it still a bit of a lottery in terms of luck? I remember some of our guys from previous Olympics getting screwed over by someone else crashing into them.

It is, but in all the races I've seen she's been comfortably ahead by the first corner which takes a lot of the risk out of it.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 07:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:52:06 pm
Bloody hell he's pretty incredible under the water.

Goes under level and comes out way ahead, insane.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 08:03:11 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:48:21 pm
Beth Shriever has looked a class apart in her quarter and semi final runs in the BMX racing.

That Beth Shriever is something special, her acceleration out of the blocks is incredible.

The BMX commentators are brilliant - a breath of fresh air!
 :wellin
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 08:06:10 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:48:21 pm
Beth Shriever has looked a class apart in her quarter and semi final runs in the BMX racing.
Yeah she's been outstanding. She destroys everyone in the first half of the race.
Online J_Kopite

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm »
The fuck is that line of questioning?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 08:14:58 pm »
Fucking hell looking at that climb i can see why the BMX riders seem to pray before they start.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 08:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:03:11 pm
The BMX commentators are brilliant - a breath of fresh air!
 :wellin
Genuinely sound as though they love the sport / what they are seeing which is rare for someone in that role in any sport now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 08:17:49 pm »
Great stuff Schriever
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 08:19:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:17:49 pm
Great stuff Schriever
she's something else
