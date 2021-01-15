I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Beth Shriever has looked a class apart in her quarter and semi final runs in the BMX racing.
Havent watched any this year but is it still a bit of a lottery in terms of luck? I remember some of our guys from previous Olympics getting screwed over by someone else crashing into them.
Bloody hell he's pretty incredible under the water.
Beth Shriever has looked a class apart in her quarter and semi final runs in the BMX racing.
I am all for authoritarian rule
The BMX commentators are brilliant - a breath of fresh air!
Great stuff Schriever
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Page created in 0.056 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]