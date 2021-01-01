Think the legacy of 2012 really helped as we have excellent facilities now. Its really hard to judge with the cycling and rowing when theyre winning by small margins. The complaints of excessive demands tend to come from those not winning who dont see the pay off rather than anyone who succeeded through the process. As long as the methods are legal then pushing them as hard as possible is just the name of the game in most of these sports that demand such extreme physical feats. Hard one to call because anything less demanded could mean less medals, which would lead to calls that the coaching isnt up to scratch. Its also hard to say how unique such coaching methods are internationally since they are still having to battle very hard to win, unlike say the Chinese in the diving.
We have shit weather, relatively few mountains, smelly beaches, surrounded by a cold desolate sea, and most of our green spaces are farms or owned by 20th generation toffs; so running/cycling around or playing around on a field all weekend is something to do other than drink ourselves silly. That's my theory.