Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:27:44 pm
Current world champion I believe
Great news. Even more exciting
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:43:58 pm
Think the legacy of 2012 really helped as we have excellent facilities now. Its really hard to judge with the cycling and rowing when theyre winning by small margins. The complaints of excessive demands tend to come from those not winning who dont see the pay off rather than anyone who succeeded through the process. As long as the methods are legal then pushing them as hard as possible is just the name of the game in most of these sports that demand such extreme physical feats. Hard one to call because anything less demanded could mean less medals, which would lead to calls that the coaching isnt up to scratch. Its also hard to say how unique such coaching methods are internationally since they are still having to battle very hard to win, unlike say the Chinese in the diving.

We have shit weather, relatively few mountains, smelly beaches, surrounded by a cold desolate sea, and most of our green spaces are farms or owned by 20th generation toffs; so running/cycling around or playing around on a field all weekend is something to do other than drink ourselves silly. That's my theory.  ;D
Heat 1 of the women's 5000 on now. Kipyegon going for the double in 1500 and 5000.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:43:58 pm
Think the legacy of 2012 really helped as we have excellent facilities now.
We have excellent facilities for elite athletes. Not sure that 2012 left much of a legacy for the ordinary person in the street. It would be interesting to know how many of our top athletes are privately educated because I get the impression that a significant number of state school playing fields have been flogged for housing.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:11:12 pm
Heat 1 of the women's 5000 on now. Kipyegon going for the double in 1500 and 5000.

And even more impressively, Sifan hasan going for the 5k/10k/marathon triple.
Judo is a ridiculous sport (imo) but that was fantastic! Well in Teddy Riner.....
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:13:50 pm
Judo is a ridiculous sport (imo) but that was fantastic! Well in Teddy Riner.....

Yeah that was great, atmosphere looks amazing.
Yeah incredible move that, great scenes
That's a fairly chunky guy to lift up and slam down as well (technical terms).
Yamamoto running her own race.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:43:58 pm
Think the legacy of 2012 really helped as we have excellent facilities now. It’s really hard to judge with the cycling and rowing when they’re winning by small margins. The complaints of excessive demands tend to come from those not winning who don’t see the pay off rather than anyone who succeeded through the process. As long as the methods are legal then pushing them as hard as possible is just the name of the game in most of these sports that demand such extreme physical feats. Hard one to call because anything less demanded could mean less medals, which would lead to calls that the coaching isn’t up to scratch. Its also hard to say how unique such coaching methods are internationally since they are still having to battle very hard to win, unlike say the Chinese in the diving.

Its not so much the facilities its the individual athlete funding that has changed things post Atlanta Games. It was from Beijing that all that started to come to fruition.
Quote from: RJH on Today at 04:39:15 pm
Those Scandinavian countries tend to be more interested in Winter sports.
Unlike the UK, the Scandinavian countries provide good coverage of the Winter Paralympic Games. That is a whole new level of batsh*t crazy. It's one thing to go hurtling down a ski-slope when you're able bodied but watching athletes do the same when they're blind or have only one leg is jaw dropping.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:19:39 pm
Its not so much the facilities its the individual athlete funding that has changed things post Atlanta Games. It was from Beijing that all that started to come to fruition.

That's when lottery funding came in? Thereabouts?
