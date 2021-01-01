We're doing alright aint we.



I take it all those complaining about the female boxer had massive issues with Phelps and his naturally born defects which made him basically aquaman yeah.



It always feels like we punch above our weight. Only 47 countries in the world have got a medal of any description yet and GB has 25. Obviously a lot of it comes down to funding but there are some wealthy nations without a medal yet (e.g. Denmark, Finland and Norway).I wonder how the Olympics is viewed in Africa. It's never been hosted on the continent and it feels rare to see African nations in contention for medals outside of the long distance races (and that is generally the same 2-3 countries).