I don't know what the answer is for trans athletes and athletes with DSDs/VSCs ("intersex") but I think it's right to protect the female category, especially in sports where it's not just about fairness and integrity, but also about safety. So how do we promote inclusion? We probably need to add categories at this stage, as they do in the Paralympics. This would ensure safe and fair participation for all athletes, though I'm not sure how feasible it is.



That's instinctively how I feel too. Many female athletes seem to believe that the current set-up can be unfair - and clearly the Italian boxer did, although she was restrained in her comments and dignified in defeat. This doesn't prove anything of course. It could just be sour grapes. But it would be crazy to simply ignore their concerns, especially in sports where physical strength is at a premium.I don't think it happens the other way round, does it? Are there women transitioning into men who do well competing in male categories at the Olympics?