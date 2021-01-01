Track fans may know, but 2023 World 1500m Champion, Jake Wightman, has withdrawn from the 800m with injury. He didnt make the 1500m selection due to missing British champs, but was given the discretionary place in the 800m where hes shown decent form in recent months. It probably doesnt affect GBs medal chances as hes a far better 1500m runner than he is 800m.



Eliot Giles has been called up as his replacement, who maybe shouldve got the discretionary place in the first instance on he basis of his diamond league form. He has a YouTube channel where he as very candid about his initial failure to make the team after pouring everything of himself into the effort over the last few years, so its nice to see him called up, albeit hell do well to get anywhere near a medal. Hes probably recently better known for being the other man who tripped in the clash with Josh Kerr in the British trials.