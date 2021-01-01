« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2120 on: Today at 08:40:52 pm
BMX Racing - Now we're talking!
 ;D
JackWard33

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2121 on: Today at 08:40:57 pm
What a career, what a fella

After Kenny my favorite British sportsman
gerrardisgod

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2122 on: Today at 08:41:10 pm
Struggle to see the likes again, thanks for the enjoyment.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2123 on: Today at 08:41:11 pm
Gutted for him. Finishing your career alongside Dan Evans FFS.
Elmo!

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2124 on: Today at 08:43:07 pm
Legend. I can't remember anyone else whose retirement has meant so much or had such an impact.
duvva 💅

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2125 on: Today at 08:44:00 pm
A fitting way, to finish in some ways, fighting with everything he had. Ended in a big stadium in a big match.

The greatest British Sportsperson in my lifetime Im sure of that

Also great to see the moment recognised by an Olympic crowd
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2126 on: Today at 08:48:22 pm
2 Olympic Golds
1 Olympic silver
3 Grand Slams
1 Davis Cup

Amongst 46 ATP titles.

It's not a bad career is it? Time catches up to us all at some point but he was incredible to watch over the years.
Nick110581

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2127 on: Today at 08:49:45 pm
Legend is overused in sports.

Murray is one of the biggest.
gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2128 on: Today at 08:50:15 pm
He's going to be a great tennis coach. He will have the pick of whatever job he wants in the sport.

Glad he got a moment. After Wimbledon you thought the time had gone.
sinnermichael

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2129 on: Today at 08:50:50 pm
1001 singles matches
739 victories
105 top 10 wins
46 ATP titles
41 weeks as World No. 1
29 wins over the Big 3
14 Masters 1000 titles
11 Grand Slam finals
3 Grand Slam titles
2 Olympic Gold medals Davis Cup

Not a bad career.
damomad

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2130 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm
Most players would have been done after a hip replacement. In truth, he hasn't been the same since 16/17 (his last slam QF was Wimbledon 7 years ago) but there have been moments of magic and I'm glad he had another go at it. The Olympics clearly meant a lot to him and I think it's a fitting place for a send off, on the world stage. I hope he now spends his time building the next generation of Andy Murray's.
Nick110581

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2131 on: Today at 09:00:49 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:51:10 pm
Most players would have been done after a hip replacement. In truth, he hasn't been the same since 16/17 (his last slam QF was Wimbledon 7 years ago) but there have been moments of magic and I'm glad he had another go at it. The Olympics clearly meant a lot to him and I think it's a fitting place for a send off, on the world stage. I hope he now spends his time building the next generation of Andy Murray's.

His will to compete is insane.

He also loves the sport & his support for the female game is incredible. 
Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2132 on: Today at 09:05:31 pm
*Stands and applauds*

Enjoy your retirement Andy, you gave us so much pleasure and joy and heart palpitations over the past two decades.
Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2133 on: Today at 09:08:47 pm
Are you also saluting your tele Raymond?
Nick110581

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2134 on: Today at 09:09:31 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:08:26 pm
Just to add to this. We know It wasnt a testosterone test. And we know they failed the eligibility criteria. Which means theres only one other option - a test for their biological sex. We dont know what DSD they have, but we do know theyre biological males. Unless we just throw out the whole IAB statement as lies. But if so its odd that the boxers in question didnt appeal their disqualification previously.

Can we move this discussion elsewhere?

Its ruining the enjoyment of the Olympics.
Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2135 on: Today at 09:10:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:08:47 pm
Are you also saluting your tele Raymond?
I'm not some sort of lunatic, you know. I did have to head to the kitchen when I applauded him.
Tobelius

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2136 on: Today at 09:10:35 pm
Never seen BMX racing before,intense short races and the speed they manage to get from these tiny bikes.
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2137 on: Today at 09:10:41 pm
BMX rider ironically crashes into the safety team - says the commentator!
 ;D
Drinks Sangria

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2138 on: Today at 09:11:46 pm
Track fans may know, but 2023 World 1500m Champion, Jake Wightman, has withdrawn from the 800m with injury. He didnt make the 1500m selection due to missing British champs, but was given the discretionary place in the 800m where hes shown decent form in recent months. It probably doesnt affect GBs medal chances as hes a far better 1500m runner than he is 800m.

Eliot Giles has been called up as his replacement, who maybe shouldve got the discretionary place in the first instance on he basis of his diamond league form. He has a YouTube channel where he as very candid about his initial failure to make the team after pouring everything of himself into the effort over the last few years, so its nice to see him called up, albeit hell do well to get anywhere near a medal. Hes probably recently better known for being the other man who tripped in the clash with Josh Kerr in the British trials.
Knight

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2139 on: Today at 09:12:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:09:31 pm
Can we move this discussion elsewhere?

Its ruining the enjoyment of the Olympics.

Mods are we allowed a thread about it?
duvva 💅

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2140 on: Today at 09:15:25 pm
No mean feat to have won 2 Olympic Golds in Singles in that era. An Olympic Legend too
Nick110581

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2141 on: Today at 09:15:39 pm
Djokovic said his knee pain felt like deju vu and he fears its bad news.
Nick110581

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2142 on: Today at 09:17:02 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:15:25 pm
No mean feat to have won 2 Olympic Golds in Singles in that era. An Olympic Legend too

Back to back golds.

Federer and Novak havent won a gold. Federer says its equivalent to a GS victory.
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2143 on: Today at 09:17:04 pm
Shriever is a bit special.
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2144 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:12:53 pm
Mods are we allowed a thread about it?

Why not just start one and see what happens? Keep this thread about the sports eh.
 ;)
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2145 on: Today at 09:19:16 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:15:25 pm
No mean feat to have won 2 Olympic Golds in Singles in that era. An Olympic Legend too

Both were amazing moments as well. The first kick started his major winning belief and the second was one hell of a match.
John C

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2146 on: Today at 09:20:15 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:12:53 pm
Mods are we allowed a thread about it?
There's probably already one but please don't look for it. We're fed up with divisiveness and daft twats this week, we're getting more than 5 reports a day about a range of stuff.

Watch the games.
Knight

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2147 on: Today at 09:20:41 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:18:34 pm
Why not just start one and see what happens? Keep this thread about the sports eh.
 ;)

Its quite hard to bracket out mind. An Italian boxer backed out of a fight after 40 seconds today and was crying afterwards saying its unfair. If you want to talk about the specific female boxing events its impossible to ignore.
Knight

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2148 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:20:15 pm
There's probably already one but please don't look for it. We're fed up with divisiveness and daft twats this week, we're getting more than 5 reports a day about a range of stuff.

Watch the games.

Fair enough.

Am watching the womens 200m relay I love the swimming. Probably the highlight of the Olympics for me. And so good to have a new Phelps.
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2149 on: Today at 09:23:42 pm
British lad squeezes through the BMX quals but was a bit lucky I think.

EDIT: Ah, sounds like he's carrying - bad back (I can hear a quote from the fast show going around in my head).
 ;D
