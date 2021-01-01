« previous next »
It's not as daft as it would be in football because you aren't allowed to score a goal from outside the D and the extra outfield player makes it harder for the opposition to get up the pitch.

Yeah just noticed that, would have loved to have seen an open goal tap in tough.
 ;D
Archery - why the bucket hats?
Wow red card and a DQ in the Judo gold medal match!
This is mad in hockey - taking the keeper off. Seen it a couple of times now, USA to play 6 minutes without a keeper.

Can only score inside the D so I guess not like footballl where someone could ping one in from halfway. Still got to keep the ball out of the D but guess thats the risk you take. Is this GB v USA. We need to win I think.
Andrade leads by 0.267 after 2/4 events....
Andrade leads by 0.267 after 2/4 events....

Biles beat Andrade by about 0.93 points between both remaining pieces (on beam Biles 14.733 vs Andrades 14.5 ; on floor Biles 14.6 vs 13.9) so either Biles needs to make one more big mistake like the Bars one, or Andrade needs to make 0.6ish more on floor (as I can't see Andrade getting more on the beam)
When you have an Olympic Quarter Final at 5 and a Stone Roses gig at 8.
@PicturesFoIder
Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal



He finished 13th in the individual event and got silver in the team event which suggests his partner did a little more of the leg work than he did ;D

https://apnews.com/article/olympics-2024-yusuf-dikec-turkish-shooter-a7890124304080a48e7ee4294004d306

Still a badass though!
Take a shot every time Matt Baker says some variation of 'packed with difficulty'.
 ;D
Auger-Aliassime through to the SF.

Djokovic beating Tsitsipas.

Murray on next.
Another scandalous decision in the boxing, Irish flyweight Dana Moorehouse robbed against - and you'll be shocked by this - a French boxer.
Dreadful decision in the boxing in favour of the home favourite at the expense of the Irish boxer.
Easy work for the Goat
That's the gold for Biles!
Fritz / Paul are 2-0 up.

They are very good.
Definitely the best floor routine of the lot. Extra special with the pressure of going last.
Wanted Andrade to win but that floor routine from Biles was something else.
Think today is the day the dream dies :(
Same but Biles is just legendary.
Murray and Evans a double break down already
Nah, I watched the whole of the team final live.....he was superb...eagle-eyed and ice cool through the whole thing
Nah, I watched the whole of the team final live.....he was superb...eagle-eyed and ice cool through the whole thing
C'mon now, what would a poster called Pistolero know about shooting?  :P
Murray/Evans just warming up, nothing to worry about
Tom Fannon gets a second national record of the day in the 50m. 4th though, on the edge for the final.
Tsitsipas serving for 2nd set and broken!
