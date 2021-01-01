« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Mahern

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2040 on: Today at 04:18:00 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:21:45 pm
Badass....


@PicturesFoIder
Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal



That's our Badass London Mayor and his new no nonsense approach.
JRed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2041 on: Today at 04:19:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:01:50 pm

The Olympian we can all aspire to be
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2042 on: Today at 04:21:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:09:43 pm
Yeah, used to think it was quite a hard watch, especially when you can only really see whats happened on the short corners in slow motion!

But really fast paced (changed the rules a while back so players can just take a free hit to themselves which speeds the game up). Pace and skill levels are very high.

GB are currently 2nd but if they lose to Germany will probably finish 3rd but I dont think can finish lower. Likely to have to play India or Australia in the Quarters looking at the current totals. Think in recent times Australia have been the stronger of those sides. Belgium seem very strong now which is a fairly recent development I think.

Cristiano Ronaldo would like that!


The men's GB team seem to be very fit, forever going behind and under pressure yet seem to keep coming back and finishing as the stronger team.
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2043 on: Today at 04:23:41 pm
The Air Pistol shooting - I assume they all use the same specification of gun?. How do they make sure it is fair?
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2044 on: Today at 04:27:58 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:03:32 pm
Hes a biological male, thats the whole point

No, thats not the point.  The point is she is biologically female, but some bitter Russian "official" two years ago decided to spread rumours on telegram claiming she was biologically male after she failed a blood test with elevated testosterone levels in a competition in India last year, and some (mostly right wing) media picked that up as proof she is transgender.  She competed at all age groups as a female, and she went through "female puberty" as a kid/teen.  There has never been any proof one way or another whether she was born male -but she was biologically female before she went through puberty, and thus does *not* have any intrinsic "advantage".   "Elevayed testosterone levels" can mean various things, and do not mean she was born biologically male by themselves.

Since then, she has competed in multiple IBA sanctioned events, so its clear that those levels have not re-occurred (as otherwise she would have been banned from competing in them)
Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2045 on: Today at 04:29:23 pm
Whoever earlier said Matthew Pinsent is morphing into Harold Bishop got it spot on.
Knight

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2046 on: Today at 04:31:23 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:27:58 pm
No, thats not the point.  The point is she is biologically female, but some bitter Russian "official" two years ago decided to spread rumours on telegram claiming she was biologically male after she failed a blood test with elevated testosterone levels in a competition in India last year, and some (mostly right wing) media picked that up as proof she is transgender.  She competed at all age groups as a female, and she went through "female puberty" as a kid/teen.  There has never been any proof one way or another whether she was born male -but she was biologically female before she went through puberty, and thus does *not* have any intrinsic "advantage".   "Elevayed testosterone levels" can mean various things, and do not mean she was born biologically male by themselves.

Since then, she has competed in multiple IBA sanctioned events, so its clear that those levels have not re-occurred (as otherwise she would have been banned from competing in them)

No. Theyre biological males. They have XY chromosomes. I dont know how they identify. But biologically, theyre male. And the above entirely ignores this. Your post is fake news.   https://www.iba.sport/news/statement-made-by-the-international-boxing-association-regarding-athletes-disqualifications-in-world-boxing-championships-2023/

As for the right wing media - lol. Its Sean Ingle, not of right wing media, who dared to go there this Olympics and began the conversation. All credit to him. Meanwhile female boxers are refusing to fight them. Why? They know. Thats why.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2047 on: Today at 04:36:28 pm
Blimey. Spanish guy goes faster than anyone in the semi-final, despite qualifying in 12th.
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2048 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:31:23 pm
No. Theyre biological males. They have XY chromosomes. I dont know how they identify. But biologically, theyre male. And the above entirely ignores this. Your post is fake news.   https://www.iba.sport/news/statement-made-by-the-international-boxing-association-regarding-athletes-disqualifications-in-world-boxing-championships-2023/

As for the right wing media - lol. Its Sean Ingle, not of right wing media, who dared to go there this Olympics and began the conversation. All credit to him. Meanwhile female boxers are refusing to fight them. Why? They know. Thats why.

Arent the IBA a Russian organisation of poor repute? And the lack of clarity on what tests were used as well is hardly evidence.
Elmo!

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2049 on: Today at 04:38:42 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:31:23 pm
No. Theyre biological males. They have XY chromosomes. I dont know how they identify. But biologically, theyre male. And the above entirely ignores this. Your post is fake news.   https://www.iba.sport/news/statement-made-by-the-international-boxing-association-regarding-athletes-disqualifications-in-world-boxing-championships-2023/

As for the right wing media - lol. Its Sean Ingle, not of right wing media, who dared to go there this Olympics and began the conversation. All credit to him. Meanwhile female boxers are refusing to fight them. Why? They know. Thats why.

Your link says the tests they performed are confidential so not sure where you are getting their chromosomes from.
y2w902

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2050 on: Today at 04:41:03 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:36:28 pm
Blimey. Spanish guy goes faster than anyone in the semi-final, despite qualifying in 12th.

Incredible time that included a 2 second penalty.
J_Kopite

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2051 on: Today at 04:42:21 pm
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2052 on: Today at 04:43:56 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 04:41:03 pm
Incredible time that included a 2 second penalty.

Was a bit like the French Kayaker who just seemed to know the better line.

Think theyre all improving after having ridden this course once.
Knight

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2053 on: Today at 04:46:36 pm
The statement shows that numerous of scottys points were wrong.

As for the type of test. Yes theyre keeping these things confidential. But these individuals are biological males with XY chromosomes who were wrongly thought to be female at birth. So they may present as female in certain respects and identity as female because they were raised female. But theyre actually biological males. Theres a reason the 2 boxers in question didnt appeal.
Elmo!

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2054 on: Today at 04:47:12 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:46:36 pm
The statement shows that numerous of scottys points were wrong.

As for the type of test. Yes theyre keeping these things confidential. But these individuals are biological males with XY chromosomes who were wrongly thought to be female at birth. So they may present as female in certain respects and identity as female because they were raised female. But theyre actually biological males. Theres a reason the 2 boxers in question didnt appeal.

What is your source for that though?
RJH

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2055 on: Today at 04:48:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:46:36 pm
The statement shows that numerous of scottys points were wrong.

As for the type of test. Yes theyre keeping these things confidential. But these individuals are biological males with XY chromosomes who were wrongly thought to be female at birth. So they may present as female in certain respects and identity as female because they were raised female. But theyre actually biological males. Theres a reason the 2 boxers in question didnt appeal.


The question still stands - where have you found out their chromosomes?

Knight

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2056 on: Today at 04:49:24 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:47:12 pm
What is your source for that though?

The tests are confidential to protect medical confidentiality id of thought. But my explanations explains why they were banned and why they didnt appeal. And why so many female athletes are appalled that they have to compete against these individuals. It was the same with Semanya by the way - their competitors knew.

You guys on the other hand are calling these boxers female because it says so on their passport, which is the IOCs defence. And thats just absurd.
Elmo!

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2057 on: Today at 04:50:07 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:49:24 pm
The tests are confidential to protect medical confidentiality id of thought. But my explanations explains why they were banned and why they didnt appeal. And why so many female athletes are appalled that they have to compete against these individuals. It was the same with Semanya by the way - their competitors knew.

But what is your source to back up your explanation?
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2058 on: Today at 04:50:16 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:46:36 pm
The statement shows that numerous of scottys points were wrong.

As for the type of test. Yes theyre keeping these things confidential. But these individuals are biological males with XY chromosomes who were wrongly thought to be female at birth. So they may present as female in certain respects and identity as female because they were raised female. But theyre actually biological males. Theres a reason the 2 boxers in question didnt appeal.

Your conclusions seem to be inferred rather than based on evidence as the information even from the ill regarded organisation.
RJH

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #2059 on: Today at 04:51:22 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:49:24 pm
The tests are confidential to protect medical confidentiality id of thought. But my explanations explains why they were banned and why they didnt appeal. And why so many female athletes are appalled that they have to compete against these individuals. It was the same with Semanya by the way - their competitors knew.


You have stated definitively their chromosomes are XY.

You cant then say "its confidential" when someone asks you to substantiate that statement.
