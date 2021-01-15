« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1920 on: Today at 11:16:22 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:10:59 am
Are we favourites in this Mens 4 just starting now?

Evidently not. :D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1921 on: Today at 11:16:56 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:15:54 am
Theyve actually rowed well but gave up a length at the start.
yep did well to get third, they didn't start at all well
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1922 on: Today at 11:18:19 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:59:45 am
Gymnastics seems to provide a ton of medal opportunities too with the individual and team events, than the all round and the individual apparatus. Obviously thats only if youre great at everything. Swimming is the one where if youre good at 100/200 freestyle, plus relays and maybe a medley you can clean up.

Going to get myself down to the pool tomorrow.

But relays rely on having at least 2 other good swimmers to do well at.  So that is a "team" part.  The Medley - you need to be world class (or close) at 2 events - and its almost *NEVER* a free style specialist that does well (it tends to be Butterfly + Breast/Free).  Look at Marchand - gold in butterfly + breast, which allowed him to transition to winning the medlay too.  But he won't be near the French team in the freestyle relays. 

And in terms of the 2 medlay relays:  For the Mens, for instance - our best backstroker is better than the French, ditto our best 100m freestyle racer.  And then if you pick Marchand in the fly, Peaty (if covid free) SMOKES whomever the French pick (they didn't actually qualify a single swimmer to the semi final) on the breast.  And if you pick Marchand in the breast, Peaty is still better over 100m than he is, and whilst Grousset won the fly gold last year at the world.  So no guarantees of a gold (and thats ignoring the US, who will be favourites probably).  For the mixed, they qualified the slowest 2 for the backstroke, nobody in the free (10th fastest in semis was their best), nobody in the fly (same person that got 10th in free got 9th in fly, and nobody in the breast (not even in the semis).  So I wouldn't rate their chances for a medal in that either.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1923 on: Today at 11:18:24 am
Below the yanks in the medal table now
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1924 on: Today at 11:21:43 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:04:21 am
Quads, doubles and singles is with two oars.

Pair, fours and eights is one oar.

The other terminology you will hear is "sculls" meaning each person has two oars (i.e. the singles/doubles/quads); or "sweep" where each person has 1 oar and the oars alternate left/right, so they have to be even numbers (pairs, fours and eights).  We have, historically, prioritised (and been much better at) the "sweep" type of racing as its easier to teach at University (and cheaper), and that has tended to be where we have picked out most of our talent from.  Think the Boat Race, etc. 
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1925 on: Today at 11:22:20 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:13:27 am
All our crews have given up half a length or more at the start. Strange
I do remember Steve Redgrave after a gold medal race being asked 'was there a point where you think you had won?' and replying 'when we took the lead after 100m. No team was going to overtake us after that'.
Seems like a tactical plan not to go hard in the first half of races. It did pay off for the women's 4s yesterday though.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1926 on: Today at 11:27:01 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:49:01 am
BBC coverage has been awful, Discovery+ is the one for all the streams.

Is the golf on live?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1927 on: Today at 11:30:15 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:39:10 am
No, they count as one medal but somebody cleaning up in an event that has an inordinate number of events is totally ridiculous. Having one man win 7 golds doesnt mean you have a great team.

What if a swimmer gets an indivudal gold and one as part of a 4 team relay? Does that count as 1.75 gold medals?

Something tells me we wouldn't be having this conversation if it was Liam Merchant from Stoke on Trent winning three golds.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1928 on: Today at 11:31:20 am
Hideki Matsuyama -6 after 10 & leading the golf, Tommy Fleetwood is -2 after 10, Rory McIlroy is -1 after 8
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1929 on: Today at 11:32:52 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:11:01 am
yes, it's unfortunately due to the change in broadcasting contract, think the BBC are only allowed 250 hours of live coversge

I know they're limited to showing two events at any one time but I don't think there's a maximum amount of hours they're allowed to show. I understand they have to cater to the casual viewer who might just care about what the British are doing but it makes it frustrating if you just want to watch some live sport.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1930 on: Today at 11:33:19 am
McIlroy gets eagle on 9 goes to -3, dropped a shot on the second.

Tommy Fleetwood now -3
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1931 on: Today at 11:34:14 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:30:15 am
What if a swimmer gets an indivudal gold and one as part of a 4 team relay? Does that count as 1.75 gold medals?

Something tells me we wouldn't be having this conversation if it was Liam Merchant from Stoke on Trent winning three golds.
Liam was unlucky not to qualify
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1932 on: Today at 11:38:12 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:32:52 am
I know they're limited to showing two events at any one time but I don't think there's a maximum amount of hours they're allowed to show. I understand they have to cater to the casual viewer who might just care about what the British are doing but it makes it frustrating if you just want to watch some live sport.
yes agreed, the London Olympics was great as there were so many different live streams available, think they have a secondary contract via Discovery,

I assumed it had a limit on live hours as that's all they were showing according to reports.

There's also no option on the iPlayer to watch back individual events that you have missed just bite sized highlights. The way of the world I fear and a result of the Tories freezing the licence fee too
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1933 on: Today at 11:43:38 am
A good thing about the golf (even though the format is dull and unimaginative), is that you have a leaderboard not filled with yanks as with most majors.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1934 on: Today at 11:44:49 am
I've found the golf live on the NBC Golf Channel, they are showing a few minutes of live golf in between the adverts!

Actually SuperSport Golf looks a better choice.

I've also got 9 'Olympic' Eurosport channels, none of them were showing it and lots of repeats by the look of it of other events.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1935 on: Today at 11:44:51 am
Matthew Pinsent looks like he rummaged through his wardrobe and dragged out an old shirt that's been hanging there about 20 years. Scruffy get.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1936 on: Today at 11:54:27 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:30:15 am
What if a swimmer gets an indivudal gold and one as part of a 4 team relay? Does that count as 1.75 gold medals?

Something tells me we wouldn't be having this conversation if it was Liam Merchant from Stoke on Trent winning three golds.

Gerrys a Nottingham boy. I reckon he hates Stoke. :D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1937 on: Today at 11:59:38 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:38:12 am
yes agreed, the London Olympics was great as there were so many different live streams available, think they have a secondary contract via Discovery,

I assumed it had a limit on live hours as that's all they were showing according to reports.

There's also no option on the iPlayer to watch back individual events that you have missed just bite sized highlights. The way of the world I fear and a result of the Tories freezing the licence fee too

Yep. It's a shame as I think the BBC is great and would love for them to have full coverage. It's probably never gonna happen again though.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1938 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:43:38 am
A good thing about the golf (even though the format is dull and unimaginative), is that you have a leaderboard not filled with yanks as with most majors.

Their is that ;D i've said the olympic golf would be ideal for a matchplay or team matchplay type of format.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1939 on: Today at 12:07:22 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:43:38 am
A good thing about the golf (even though the format is dull and unimaginative), is that you have a leaderboard not filled with yanks as with most majors.

Theres still four of them so they could have a clean sweep of the medals I suppose. Was it in Rio when Rose won ahead of Stenson. Enjoyed that (obviously). Who won last time, was it Schauffele?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1940 on: Today at 12:07:57 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 11:44:51 am
Matthew Pinsent looks like he rummaged through his wardrobe and dragged out an old shirt that's been hanging there about 20 years. Scruffy get.
Hes looking more and more like Harold Bishop with every day.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1941 on: Today at 12:10:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:59:38 am
Yep. It's a shame as I think the BBC is great and would love for them to have full coverage. It's probably never gonna happen again though.
agreed and money shouldn't really matter for the Olympics either, where does the money go that is gained from broadcasting contracts
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1942 on: Today at 12:11:55 pm
Some low scores at the moment in the golf
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1943 on: Today at 12:12:06 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:44:49 am
I've found the golf live on the NBC Golf Channel, they are showing a few minutes of live golf in between the adverts!

Actually SuperSport Golf looks a better choice.

I've also got 9 'Olympic' Eurosport channels, none of them were showing it and lots of repeats by the look of it of other events.
it's on Discovery Plus, think it was on BBC iPlayer earlier too
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1944 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 12:11:55 pm
Some low scores at the moment in the golf

Its at the place they had the Ryder Cup a few years back isnt it? Is it set up for plenty of birdie opportunities because I remember everyone saying it was a great course for Matchplay.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1945 on: Today at 12:16:57 pm
Over here in Oz we have a streaming channel called Stan which has pretty much everything.

They are taking a lot of Eurosport feeds so Im surprised you cannot watch
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1946 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:14:47 pm
Its at the place they had the Ryder Cup a few years back isnt it? Is it set up for plenty of birdie opportunities because I remember everyone saying it was a great course for Matchplay.

Yeah it's that venue, & Tommy Fleetwood had a great ryder cup that year.

McIlroy drops a shot, goes to -1,  he's been great on the par 5s but indifferent on other holes.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1947 on: Today at 12:17:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:07:22 pm
Theres still four of them so they could have a clean sweep of the medals I suppose. Was it in Rio when Rose won ahead of Stenson. Enjoyed that (obviously). Who won last time, was it Schauffele?

How come they have 4? Everyone else has two max.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #1948 on: Today at 12:18:13 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:10:08 pm
agreed and money shouldn't really matter for the Olympics either, where does the money go that is gained from broadcasting contracts

Each of the games costs billions to fund. The IOC funds some of it via the TV rights etc.
