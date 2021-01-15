Gymnastics seems to provide a ton of medal opportunities too with the individual and team events, than the all round and the individual apparatus. Obviously thats only if youre great at everything. Swimming is the one where if youre good at 100/200 freestyle, plus relays and maybe a medley you can clean up.



Going to get myself down to the pool tomorrow.



But relays rely on having at least 2 other good swimmers to do well at. So that is a "team" part. The Medley - you need to be world class (or close) at 2 events - and its almost *NEVER* a free style specialist that does well (it tends to be Butterfly + Breast/Free). Look at Marchand - gold in butterfly + breast, which allowed him to transition to winning the medlay too. But he won't be near the French team in the freestyle relays.And in terms of the 2 medlay relays: For the Mens, for instance - our best backstroker is better than the French, ditto our best 100m freestyle racer. And then if you pick Marchand in the fly, Peaty (if covid free) SMOKES whomever the French pick (they didn't actually qualify a single swimmer to the semi final) on the breast. And if you pick Marchand in the breast, Peaty is still better over 100m than he is, and whilst Grousset won the fly gold last year at the world. So no guarantees of a gold (and thats ignoring the US, who will be favourites probably). For the mixed, they qualified the slowest 2 for the backstroke, nobody in the free (10th fastest in semis was their best), nobody in the fly (same person that got 10th in free got 9th in fly, and nobody in the breast (not even in the semis). So I wouldn't rate their chances for a medal in that either.