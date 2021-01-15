« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 32110 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,677
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1880 on: Today at 10:25:30 am »
Bronze
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,209
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1881 on: Today at 10:25:46 am »
Bronze!!

Thats really good as they only qualified a few months before and only formed a team this year
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,364
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 10:25:51 am »
Bronze, not bad at all for a team that wasnt even supposed to be there.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1883 on: Today at 10:33:32 am »

Looks like we qualified fastest in the womens four but third fastest in the mens four. Dunno if thats indicative of their medalling opportunities. Women go at 10.50
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,435
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1884 on: Today at 10:34:48 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:49 am
That's the maddest shout from you, and god knows there's been a few.

Are you going to count the GB women's 4s yesterday as 4 golds?

 ;D
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1885 on: Today at 10:36:12 am »
Come on Ireland, take that bronze off the Yanks!  And lol again at the poor Dutchies
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,209
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1886 on: Today at 10:36:29 am »
Bronze for Ireland as well
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1887 on: Today at 10:39:10 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:49 am
That's the maddest shout from you, and god knows there's been a few.

Are you going to count the GB women's 4s yesterday as 4 golds?

No, they count as one medal but somebody cleaning up in an event that has an inordinate number of events is totally ridiculous. Having one man win 7 golds doesnt mean you have a great team.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,248
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1888 on: Today at 10:40:43 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:39:10 am
No, they count as one medal but somebody cleaning up in an event that has an inordinate number of events is totally ridiculous. Having one man win 7 golds doesnt mean you have a great team.

Its only the swimming where thats a thing though right?
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,947
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1889 on: Today at 10:41:00 am »
A little disappointing, could have gone at least one place better. But can't argue with a medal I guess.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,944
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1890 on: Today at 10:41:12 am »
BBC coverage is doing my head in with the chopping and changing. Just started watching the golf and they switch it off, then show shooting for about 5 minutes and then on to badminton. Chaos.
 ::)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 