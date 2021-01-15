However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
That's the maddest shout from you, and god knows there's been a few.Are you going to count the GB women's 4s yesterday as 4 golds?
No, they count as one medal but somebody cleaning up in an event that has an inordinate number of events is totally ridiculous. Having one man win 7 golds doesnt mean you have a great team.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]