The infamous BALCO scandal that started mid 80s, which hit the headlines early 2000s & lead to a book, "game of shadows" the scandal mostly focused on MLB, but a load of olympic athletes were caught, & Marion Jones was the biggest olympic athlete caught.



Theres an interesting documentary on this on Netflix.Without wishing to absolve the US - or anyone for that matter - what makes their doped athletes different as it were is that these were individual choices by select athletes and coaches. There is no proof of a governing body-backed programme of doping, the likes of which was found in Russia, East Germany and China. Two unnamed Chinese swimmers were both popped little over a year a go for anabolics, but were cleared of misuse by Chinas own anti-doping set up. 23 Chinese athletes that form this current Olympics team were found to have unnatural levels of TMZ and Clenbuterol, but again they were cleared to compete by the Chinese branch of WADA with no transparency as to why such numbers had been let off. China has actually had more athletes found guilty of doping since 2020 than the number that got Russia banned as a representative nation. China has managed to argue that the USAs calls for widespread banning of Chinese athletes represents a political ploy and have successfully obfuscated the argument long enough to actually get its athletes to the games still.Make no bones about it, a significant proportion of all athletes at the games will be on something that skirts the line of allowable, but every single Chinese athlete will be on performance enhancers. Until WADA basically finds a way to do transparent testing of Chinese athletes out of season in China, there will be no justice on that front.If anyones interested, Kenya has been one of the worst nations for doping. Not state sponsored by any means, and theyre catching so many athletes now because theyve invested so much as a nation to stop it, as they were getting close to there being a discussion about banning them for lax controls. China of course wont get banned because of their political sway. Its slightly different in Kenya - a middling professional career will give one of their runners a far greater lifestyle than would typically be available to most Kenyan people. The motivation is clear.Japan, France and to our credit, the UK have the most transparent and clear testing process which is why if youre supporting any of these nations you can feel more secure that what youre seeing from their athletes is legit. I believe all nations should be forced to test and report in the way the Japanese do. There would be a lot of athlete whereabouts issues all of a sudden.