Poor Kovtun. But a worthy winner......



Oka basically performed as he did on Saturday (overall he underperformed his qualifying score by 0.04%) - but ZHANG *MASSIVELY* shat the bed on the floor, leading to a total underperformance of 2.26%. The next highest underperformer was Diako Hashumoto - and he only underperformed by 0.55%; followed by Jake Jarman at 0.39%.