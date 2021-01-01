« previous next »
Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 27119 times)

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 11:29:44 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:11:30 am
maybe i'm in denial but feel like wilde has pushed a lot harder to get here and yee looks more composed. should have more in the tank (and he's holding off until later laps)

having said that, facially Yee is now looking a lot more tired
ahem ;)
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 11:30:16 am »
lol guy just pukes after finishing
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 11:30:18 am »
Fair fucks!  That came from nowhere.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 11:30:27 am »
What a finish by Yee wow.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 11:30:35 am »
I called it. I now consider myself an expert and will offer my services for commentary in the future.

Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 11:30:45 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:14:34 am
Yeah - it was always going to be the two of them.  They are both phenomenal runners - about 2s separates them for their fastest 5ks ever - but Yee has a faster 10k on the track by about a minute

Guess we saw that stronger 10k come through at the end.
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 11:30:55 am »
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE ha!
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 11:32:01 am »
No idea how that happened. Seemed like he was 12 seconds behind and then he was overtaking him from nowhere.
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 11:32:04 am »
Nice. Love it when these lads get their day in the sun because theres absolutely fuck all money in being the best in the world at triathlon. Got to see something for their efforts.
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 11:32:04 am »
Between that and the mountain biking this week, wow !
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 11:32:19 am »
Looks like another 4th in the quad sculls
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 11:32:23 am »
Gutting. Camera angle showed nothing until Yee was right on him, so it felt like it came from nowhere.

Can't feel too bad, Yee is from my neck of the woods in London
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 11:32:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:28:39 am
Fucking hell do people post shit like this with a straight face... or just sit there trying to work out what will wind everyone

Fair play to Yee, I got it wrong he has shown a pair that he didn't show in Tokyo.

Like the commentators are saying, "We have never seen anything like that".
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 11:32:38 am »

Incredible race. Have to feel sorry for Wilde. Probably thought hed won
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 11:32:40 am »
Alex Yee chapeau
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 11:33:18 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:32:23 am
Gutting. Camera angle showed nothing until Yee was right on him, so it felt like it came from nowhere.

Can't feel too bad, Yee is from my neck of the woods in London

The camera work generally has been terrible at these Games.
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 11:33:30 am »
Fucking hell, I switched the rowing to watch the British boat come 4th :lmao
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 11:33:42 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:32:23 am
Gutting. Camera angle showed nothing until Yee was right on him, so it felt like it came from nowhere.

Can't feel too bad, Yee is from my neck of the woods in London
yeah some terrible editing again this olympics, spending too long on the french
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 11:33:43 am »
Assume Scharn and Mahern have now deleted their accounts.. how embarrassing for them .. imagine sitting in your pants calling someone a bottler while they do the toughest event in sports and then they shove it back in your tits
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 11:33:46 am »
Yee and Pidcock owning the games for GB so far.
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 11:33:49 am »
Flipping over to the quad sculls - chance of a medal, but we've never done super well at the sculls (compared to sweep).  After the first half, they are in 4th about 3-4m behhind the Italians and Poles
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 11:34:31 am »
Netherlands finally get a medal.
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 11:35:34 am »
Weve really dropped off in rowing. Tough times in Putney these days. The toffs abroad seem to be toffier than us now.
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 11:36:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:33:43 am
Assume Scharn and Mahern have now deleted their accounts.. how embarrassing for them .. imagine sitting in your pants calling someone a bottler while they do the toughest event in sports and then they shove it back in your tits

Christ alive, I explained I was taking the piss out of people who called Arsenal bottlers long before he came back.

Calm down dear.

« Reply #1544 on: Today at 11:37:00 am »
Just watched it back and the coverage was rubbish. It was showing the Brazilians in 5th and 6th for about 20 seconds for some reason then it cuts back to Wilde and Yee is right behind him.
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:33:30 am
Fucking hell, I switched the rowing to watch the British boat come 4th :lmao

Same order as last years World Championships.  We came 2nd in 2022 in it, sure - but that was against a "B" Dutch boat
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 11:37:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:33:43 am
Assume Scharn and Mahern have now deleted their accounts.. how embarrassing for them .. imagine sitting in your pants calling someone a bottler while they do the toughest event in sports and then they shove it back in your tits

Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:32:35 am
Fair play to Yee, I got it wrong he has shown a pair that he didn't show in Tokyo.

Like the commentators are saying, "We have never seen anything like that".

He definitely settled for Silver in Tokyo and had he done what he did today, he would be double gold winner.

« Reply #1547 on: Today at 11:40:44 am »
The guy commentator on the rowing sounds a little like Rio Ferdinand, little off putting
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 11:41:53 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:37:14 am
He definitely settled for Silver in Tokyo and had he done what he did today, he would be double gold winner.



People interpreting character from results has got to be one of the most moronic things in sport
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 11:42:16 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:40:44 am
The guy commentator on the rowing sounds a little like Rio Ferdinand, little off putting

Get Ollie in the boat. Let him sit him where he wants. GB are back.
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 11:42:41 am »
Just watched the last 5 minutes of the triathlon, that's stunning from Yee. Wilde had nothing left at the end, Yee came from nowhere.
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 11:43:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:41:53 am
People interpreting character from results has got to be one of the most moronic things in sport

Except that's not what's being said Statto.
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 11:44:26 am »
Its so close
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 11:44:36 am »
I think we got that!

YES! GOLD!
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 11:44:41 am »
Gold!
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 11:44:50 am »
Wow what a finish in the rowing!! GOLD!!
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 11:45:00 am »
Insane ending.
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 11:45:18 am »
What a finish!
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 11:45:31 am »
How did the Dutch lose that?
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 11:46:13 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:45:31 am
How did the Dutch lose that?

Bottled it.



 :D
