maybe i'm in denial but feel like wilde has pushed a lot harder to get here and yee looks more composed. should have more in the tank (and he's holding off until later laps)having said that, facially Yee is now looking a lot more tired
Yeah - it was always going to be the two of them. They are both phenomenal runners - about 2s separates them for their fastest 5ks ever - but Yee has a faster 10k on the track by about a minute
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Fucking hell do people post shit like this with a straight face... or just sit there trying to work out what will wind everyone
Gutting. Camera angle showed nothing until Yee was right on him, so it felt like it came from nowhere.Can't feel too bad, Yee is from my neck of the woods in London
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Assume Scharn and Mahern have now deleted their accounts.. how embarrassing for them .. imagine sitting in your pants calling someone a bottler while they do the toughest event in sports and then they shove it back in your tits
Fucking hell, I switched the rowing to watch the British boat come 4th
Assume Scharn and Mahern have now deleted their accounts.. how embarrassing for them .. imagine sitting in your pants calling someone a bottler while they do the toughest event in sports and then they shove it back in your tits
Fair play to Yee, I got it wrong he has shown a pair that he didn't show in Tokyo.Like the commentators are saying, "We have never seen anything like that".
He definitely settled for Silver in Tokyo and had he done what he did today, he would be double gold winner.
The guy commentator on the rowing sounds a little like Rio Ferdinand, little off putting
People interpreting character from results has got to be one of the most moronic things in sport
How did the Dutch lose that?
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]