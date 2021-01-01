« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

Ah, now it is time for the heats of the 1500m for women - this first one, with only 3 athletes is only there because of the (very very) slow Maltese athlete being a universality entrant meaning they had 17 swimmers.  The Qualifying time was 16:09.09 - and the Olympics "Consideration" Time (basically a time which if there isn't enough that meet the OQT, swimmers who had this can also be automatically included before diversity was 16:13.94 (which the other 2 met - they both swam 16:10s so only a second slower than the automatic qualifying time), but the Maletese swimmer was 40s slower than that but still allowed in. 

Whilst it is nice to allow for a greater selection of events for the Universality places, if she wasn't allowed in then it would have only needed to be 2 heats and 17 fewer mins of a slow race for the crowd to have to watch.  Even then, Gan's time was outside the time for the official Qualifying time.  Gatts time, btw - 10 full seconds SLOWER than her already 40s off qualifying time. 
GB men playing Netherlands in the hockey at the moment. Netherlands are the top ranked team in the tournament. GB beat Spain 4-0 and then drew 2-2 with SA. Any draw or more here would be amazing. Think a defeat wouldnt be disastrous as long as they beat who they should in their remaining games.

Currently 0-0 deep in the first half.

Theres 6 teams in two groups and the top 4 make it to the Quarters. Obviously the higher you finish, the lower a team from the other pool youd play.
Hey kids - It's BMX time!
This was mine, when I was younger.

GB qualify fastest for the final of the 4x200m freestyle relay. And we rested our fastest two swimmers (Richards and Scott) as well!
Yep looks good for the Mens 4x200
GB qualify fastest for the final of the 4x200m freestyle relay. And we rested our fastest two swimmers (Richards and Scott) as well!

Isn't Richards going in the 100m semi final earlier on that evening? Would still expect him to race but I suppose they'll make a decision once that race is complete.
