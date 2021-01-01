Ah, now it is time for the heats of the 1500m for women - this first one, with only 3 athletes is only there because of the (very very) slow Maltese athlete being a universality entrant meaning they had 17 swimmers. The Qualifying time was 16:09.09 - and the Olympics "Consideration" Time (basically a time which if there isn't enough that meet the OQT, swimmers who had this can also be automatically included before diversity was 16:13.94 (which the other 2 met - they both swam 16:10s so only a second slower than the automatic qualifying time), but the Maletese swimmer was 40s slower than that but still allowed in.



Whilst it is nice to allow for a greater selection of events for the Universality places, if she wasn't allowed in then it would have only needed to be 2 heats and 17 fewer mins of a slow race for the crowd to have to watch. Even then, Gan's time was outside the time for the official Qualifying time. Gatts time, btw - 10 full seconds SLOWER than her already 40s off qualifying time.