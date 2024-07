Good day for Team GB though 4th place is quite possibly the worst place to come in an Olympics. Part of me would prefer to come dead last in an event than 4th place



It's shite in the moment I imagine, but after a while you probably can use it to motivate yourself by saying you were amongst the best, but lacked that slight edge to get a medal. I'm not sure there's a lot of positives to take from finishing last and being the worst of all competitors. Depending on the sport you could take as a positive that you didn't drown or shoot yourself in the foot or something like that...