Summer Olympics 2024

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:10:33 pm
Japan win it! That was thrilling.

It was heartening to see the camaraderie between the Japanese and Chinese gymnasts.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Murray/Evans get last match on tomorrow, been a kind schedule for them so far. Which was more than needed.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:00:49 pm
Murray/Evans get last match on tomorrow, been a kind schedule for them so far. Which was more than needed.

What time will that be ? 8pm?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:54:44 pm
Looked like he was reaching at the end, didnt quite get the final stroke as he needed because I think he touched first.

Difficult one to take, I don't think he's stretching out with his fingers and palms it more than the other guy, Margins.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:13:10 pm
What time will that be ? 8pm?
Seems like its down as 11am on the BBC daily schedule, not assigned a court/time on the tennis fixtures and I read earlier it was due to be last on due the the Belgians finishing relatively late earlier.

So your guess is as good as mine now.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:29:21 pm
Seems like its down as 11am on the BBC daily schedule, not assigned a court/time on the tennis fixtures and I read earlier it was due to be last on due the the Belgians finishing relatively late earlier.

So your guess is as good as mine now.

I dont think they will win the main thing but you never know
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
First medal for Ireland!!!

Well done Mona!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Bronze for McSharry, well done to her. Does it feel like were seeing less Aussie and US Golds than normal here?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Dan Evans was scheduled to play the singles today so hopefully they play as late as possible tomorrow.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Is it me or is the pool shallower than usual? Looks like some are near the bottom after their dive.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:33 pm
Bronze for McSharry, well done to her. Does it feel like were seeing less Aussie and US Golds than normal here?

Haven;t China been atthe top of the medal table in the last few Olympics anyway?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:42:59 pm
Is it me or is the pool shallower than usual? Looks like some are near the bottom after their dive.

It is shallower than usual which also explains why the times have generally been slow across the board.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:33 pm
Bronze for McSharry, well done to her. Does it feel like were seeing less Aussie and US Golds than normal here?

Mollie O'Callaghan and Arianne Titmus will soon fix that for the Aussies.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:43:09 pm
Haven;t China been atthe top of the medal table in the last few Olympics anyway?

Nope. They topped it once when they hosted in 2008, the US have come top at every games since.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:39:30 pm
First medal for Ireland!!!

Well done Mona!
Bloody Eurosprt keep calling her Shona!

Great stuff though, thank god off the mark.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Balding doesnt really have any basic knowledge of swimming.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:44:38 pm
It is shallower than usual which also explains why the times have generally been slow across the board.

Thought so. Is this a consequence of having to move the swimming from the Aquatics Centre?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:45:59 pm
Bloody Eurosprt keep calling her Shona!

Great stuff though, thank god off the mark.

My shorona?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:45:59 pm
Bloody Eurosprt keep calling her Shona!

Great stuff though, thank god off the mark.

I think Eurosport have mispronounced most names tonight. The commentators mostly.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:45:51 pm
Nope. They topped it once when they hosted in 2008, the US have come top at every games since.

Are you sure mate?  :o
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:50:01 pm
Are you sure mate?  :o

100%. China even finished third behind GB in Rio ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:42:59 pm
Is it me or is the pool shallower than usual? Looks like some are near the bottom after their dive.

One metre shallower than normal. Just over 2 metres instead of 3. Must have heard it on Eurosport as the numpties on BBC don't really have a clue about anything that is actually going on.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Right, Mollie O'Callaghan to beat Arianne Titmus in the 200m freestyle final.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:45:46 pm
Mollie O'Callaghan and Arianne Titmus will soon fix that for the Aussies.

Thats a shame.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:43:09 pm
Haven;t China been atthe top of the medal table in the last few Olympics anyway?

I meant in the swimming. Should have been more specific for you. :D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:51:16 pm
One metre shallower than normal. Just over 2 metres instead of 3. Must have heard it on Eurosport as the numpties on BBC don't really have a clue about anything that is actually going on.

Balding been terrible
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 08:55:18 pm »
Thats a shame.

Siobhan Haughey to medal for the Irish :P
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:50:01 pm
Are you sure mate?  :o
Not only did the US lead the table in 2012, 20126 , 2020 and probably at the end of 2024, they also had more medals than China in 2008, but China had more gold medals...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
The swimming pool has been built inside Paris Racing 92 rugby ground.   Hence why it is 2 metres  instead of the normal 3 metres.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:46:15 pm
Balding doesnt really have any basic knowledge of swimming.

Bit harsh on Duncan Goodhew.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Another Irish medal, well done Siobhan, Charlie would be proud!... wait, Hong Kong?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Yet another British boxer fucked out of a decision. Incredible.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:53:36 pm
Right, Mollie O'Callaghan to beat Arianne Titmus in the 200m freestyle final.

Lovely.

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:01:48 pm
Another Irish medal, well done Siobhan, Charlie would be proud!... wait, Hong Kong?

Think her dad's Irish. Still counts, right?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Got to love Boxing judges.  ;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Our 3 male Boxers all had a chance of getting a medal too.  We've been fucked over here.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Rugby sevens was mad there, Canada tackling like maniacs.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:55:18 pm
Siobhan Haughey to medal for the Irish :P

Representing Hong Kong but I will claim her as one of our own 🇮🇪
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:20:39 pm
Rugby sevens was mad there, Canada tackling like maniacs.

Yes I'm enjoying the 7s more than the Olympic footie
