Japan win it! That was thrilling.
Murray/Evans get last match on tomorrow, been a kind schedule for them so far. Which was more than needed.
Looked like he was reaching at the end, didnt quite get the final stroke as he needed because I think he touched first.
What time will that be ? 8pm?
Seems like its down as 11am on the BBC daily schedule, not assigned a court/time on the tennis fixtures and I read earlier it was due to be last on due the the Belgians finishing relatively late earlier.So your guess is as good as mine now.
BBC is probably best for the overview: https://www.bbc.com/sport/olympics/paris-2024/schedule/2024-07-29
Crosby Nick never fails.
Bronze for McSharry, well done to her. Does it feel like were seeing less Aussie and US Golds than normal here?
Is it me or is the pool shallower than usual? Looks like some are near the bottom after their dive.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Haven;t China been atthe top of the medal table in the last few Olympics anyway?
First medal for Ireland!!!Well done Mona!
It is shallower than usual which also explains why the times have generally been slow across the board.
Bloody Eurosprt keep calling her Shona!Great stuff though, thank god off the mark.
Nope. They topped it once when they hosted in 2008, the US have come top at every games since.
Are you sure mate?
Mollie O'Callaghan and Arianne Titmus will soon fix that for the Aussies.
One metre shallower than normal. Just over 2 metres instead of 3. Must have heard it on Eurosport as the numpties on BBC don't really have a clue about anything that is actually going on.
Thats a shame.
Balding doesnt really have any basic knowledge of swimming.
Right, Mollie O'Callaghan to beat Arianne Titmus in the 200m freestyle final.
Another Irish medal, well done Siobhan, Charlie would be proud!... wait, Hong Kong?
Siobhan Haughey to medal for the Irish
Rugby sevens was mad there, Canada tackling like maniacs.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]