Only just realised they brought in kiteboard, a sailing event where we've no hopes, instead of 2 of the events we got medals in at the last Games. They kept the Laser Radial dinghy (where we only got a top 10 place in the womens), and got rid of the Finn (where we always win Gold), and then took the 470 (wehere we got a gold and a 5th) and turned it into single mixed event to make room for the 2 kite board events where we have no chance. Seems fair ...