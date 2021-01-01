« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 16284 times)

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,136
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #840 on: Today at 06:34:51 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,358
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #841 on: Today at 06:35:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:26:57 pm
Yep not the way Andy will have wanted to finish, theyre being battered
Out of nowhere they break back

And then are broken straight away
« Last Edit: Today at 06:41:42 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,302
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #842 on: Today at 07:13:33 pm »
Second set tie break. Could be the last of Murrays career.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,359
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #843 on: Today at 07:21:30 pm »
So much better from Murray and Evans in that second set. Still felt like they were hanging on by the skin of their teeth at times, but all to play for now.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,302
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #844 on: Today at 07:22:16 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:21:30 pm
So much better from Murray and Evans in that second set. Still felt like they were hanging on by the skin of their teeth at times, but all to play for now.

Would be an anti-climax to lose the Champions tie break now.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,041
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #845 on: Today at 07:24:35 pm »
Annoying that its quite empty there.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,359
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #846 on: Today at 07:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:22:16 pm
Would be an anti-climax to lose the Champions tie break now.

Yup :(

Some atrocious play from both in this tie break.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,041
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #847 on: Today at 07:34:02 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:32:14 pm
Yup :(

Some atrocious play from both in this tie break.

Evans has been quite poor.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,358
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #848 on: Today at 07:34:11 pm »
Big final in the swimming. Chance of silver for GB possibly with Max Litchfield
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,343
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #849 on: Today at 07:36:56 pm »
Medlay's must be killer training. Like Decathalon for Swimmers.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 