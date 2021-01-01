Ippon for you mate.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Yep not the way Andy will have wanted to finish, theyre being battered
Crosby Nick never fails.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
So much better from Murray and Evans in that second set. Still felt like they were hanging on by the skin of their teeth at times, but all to play for now.
Would be an anti-climax to lose the Champions tie break now.
Yup Some atrocious play from both in this tie break.
