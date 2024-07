Possible controversy in the Eventing - Canter went around like a dream, getting 0 penalties and finishing 6 seconds inside the time. Then about 10-15 mins later, without saying which fence (or releasing any video evidence), the judges dock her 15 points for a "missed flag" which means instead of GB taking a mammoth 17+ point lead over the French, its only a 4.7 point lead.



Usually, the stewards on the ground are overly harsh, as its then easier to remove a penalty on review.