God I wish BBC kept the full rights to the Olympics.



I've got Discovery Plus, the website is servicable at best but it's basically just a Smart TV app with some additional categories.



The BBC Sport site for the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics was an absolute tour de force in interactivity, information and media fitting of the occasion. That said the site now is a lot shitter than it used to be so maybe they would have taken the same route.