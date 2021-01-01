He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Crosby Nick never fails.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I am all for authoritarian rule
Wtf is this rugby coverage? Show the bloody conversions and dont let the crowd tell us if its over or not!
Rugby television coverage is extraordinarily bad. Keep on showing replays of fucking knock ons instead of sticking with the live coverage. And heaven forbid we'll see an actual conversion in real time.
Just Antoine Dupont doing Antoine Dupont things.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
You should have seen the cycling time trials, twats were showcasing French architecture instead of the two final times for Gold and Silver..
The other non-Eurosport streams. You should see them in the Paris 2024 tab.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]