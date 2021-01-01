« previous next »
It really wasn't as bad as many are saying on here. I thought it was great and few countries in the world could pull it off. My biggest gripe was the length, the speeches at the end nearly killed it.
Was looking forward to seeing what theyd do and thought the idea of a ceremony along the Seine was a good idea to shift things up and showcase Paris but ultimately it was a shambles. Id imagine a lot of it couldnt be practiced in a similar environment to where it was performed and the rain made it difficult, but in the end it was just the overall picture of what was put together that was the worst thing about it. Shame as with the right direction and circumstances it could have been good. They did manage to showcase quite effectively how few internationally recognisable French people there are though.

At least the sport can get underway in earnest now.
Just dragged on for far too long. If every section was cut in half timewise, it would have been great.
Consensus seems to be that it was decent, rather than outstanding even though I cant comment due to the time zone difference here in Singapore. As much as I love sports I dont love them enough to get up to watch one of these. Its tough when you have an entertainment industry that does not travel outside your own borders and few big international stars to help carry one. You have to think a bit differently.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm
It really wasn't as bad as many are saying on here. I thought it was great and few countries in the world could pull it off. My biggest gripe was the length, the speeches at the end nearly killed it.

I was watching from the beginning, when the speeches started I couldnt take any more and switched it off.

Overall, it was ok but in no way would I be in a hurry to watch any of it again. And the mechanical horse felt like watching one of this Tom and Jerry running scenes where it just repeats over and over, excruciating.

Nowhere near as good as Londons opening.
