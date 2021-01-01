It really wasn't as bad as many are saying on here. I thought it was great and few countries in the world could pull it off. My biggest gripe was the length, the speeches at the end nearly killed it.
I was watching from the beginning, when the speeches started I couldnt take any more and switched it off.
Overall, it was ok but in no way would I be in a hurry to watch any of it again. And the mechanical horse felt like watching one of this Tom and Jerry running scenes where it just repeats over and over, excruciating.
Nowhere near as good as Londons opening.