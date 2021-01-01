Was looking forward to seeing what theyd do and thought the idea of a ceremony along the Seine was a good idea to shift things up and showcase Paris but ultimately it was a shambles. Id imagine a lot of it couldnt be practiced in a similar environment to where it was performed and the rain made it difficult, but in the end it was just the overall picture of what was put together that was the worst thing about it. Shame as with the right direction and circumstances it could have been good. They did manage to showcase quite effectively how few internationally recognisable French people there are though.



At least the sport can get underway in earnest now.