Flagging now but Iíll be damned if Iíve made it this far and donít make it to the torch being lit.



Do like these sorts of things these days that, despite the cheesiness of the event and state of the world, present a picture of hope and positivity. Any reminder that weíre really all the same just floating around on a small shared rock and should look after each other canít hurt!



Notwithstanding the above I hope team GB smash it! Iíve paid little attention to the build up so no idea how weíll do or who to look out for!