Summer Olympics 2024

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #520 on: Today at 09:38:21 pm
Im enjoying this part to be honest. I'm guessing all this is because the stade de France wasn't built with the Olympic games in mind. Where is the flame going to be situated for the nest two weeks?

The Olympic flame for the Paris 2024 Games will be installed in the central Jardin des Tuileries
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #521 on: Today at 09:46:11 pm
Flagging now but Ill be damned if Ive made it this far and dont make it to the torch being lit.

Do like these sorts of things these days that, despite the cheesiness of the event and state of the world, present a picture of hope and positivity. Any reminder that were really all the same just floating around on a small shared rock and should look after each other cant hurt!

Notwithstanding the above I hope team GB smash it! Ive paid little attention to the build up so no idea how well do or who to look out for!
