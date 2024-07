At least once every two months on Fridays nights between 1981 and 1985 me & me brother-in-law would indulge in a variety of LSD tabs or blotters.Those were the old days with only crazy late night shows on Ch4 or stuff recorded on a VHS to provide the hilarious entertainment craved from the magnificent stuff.This would have been magnificent though. Precisely what made LSD nights the best. Music, colours and fucking madness.In fact I'm waiting for a text from him saying "we'd have loved this"