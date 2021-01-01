« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 7023 times)

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
Ugh, Ireland threw that game away. And probably the chance of a medal.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,958
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm »
FFS. Should have won that. Now we play Fiji in the quarter final tonight.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm »
Unlucky Ireland, pipped 14-12 by NZ. Where does that leave things?

I know Keenan, so the rest okay for the provinces or is 7s just a completely different sport these days?

And Terry Kennedy wouldnt look out of place in the Irish boxing team. Looks a right little hardnut!
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,333
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:29:17 pm
Ireland vs NZ now.

Winner plays SA in the QF, loser plays Fiji.

Hmmm, I'm getting world cup vibes again in terms of the draw.....

:-X

Can't see Ireland beating Fiji but you never know, France gave them a pretty good game today.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,958
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #284 on: Today at 03:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:52:23 pm
Unlucky Ireland, pipped 14-12 by NZ. Where does that leave things?

I know Keenan, so the rest okay for the provinces or is 7s just a completely different sport these days?

And Terry Kennedy wouldnt look out of place in the Irish boxing team. Looks a right little hardnut!
Fiji v Ireland
France v Argentina
NZ v S Africa
Aussies vs Yankees

The Irish players are all 7 specialists apart from Keenan, who was drafted in a couple of months ago, much like Dupont for France.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #285 on: Today at 03:59:52 pm »
Decent like up. Theyre tonight with the semi and final on Saturday right? Looks like no action in any sport tomorrow - just the opening ceremony.

Wouldnt want the Aussies threatening to win a medal here. Come on the Ewessay.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:00:19 pm »
France - Argentina will be tasty....
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,635
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:03:36 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,310
  • IFWT
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:29:33 pm »
REgarding the rapist.  There are children in the Olympic Village and for that reason he should be banned.  He is on the sex offenders' register.  He would be subject to a police record test in this country and would not be allowed anywhere near children.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:51:48 pm
Ugh, Ireland threw that game away. And probably the chance of a medal.

Crazy decision at the end
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #290 on: Today at 05:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:29:33 pm
REgarding the rapist.  There are children in the Olympic Village and for that reason he should be banned.  He is on the sex offenders' register.  He would be subject to a police record test in this country and would not be allowed anywhere near children.

Think I've read he's not staying with the rest of the athletes.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,067
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #291 on: Today at 08:04:53 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 01:04:45 pm
I do wonder if the IOC will accept COC's response to this as a sufficient sanction or if the self-inflicted punishment will be seen for the plea for mercy that it is and the IOC will hit them with another.

Priestman so graciously electing to remove herself from the touchline for the match against NZ while at the same time accepting ultimately responsibility for the whole thing looks a bit flimsy when the two minions she sent out with the drone have been fired.

But whatever... the team has entertained me more with this story than they did with their gold medal winning football last time out.

The goals they scored today ---they'll get a real lift from that. I mean to say, they were really flying out there....that is...the game was only up in the air for a little while......hang on....what i mean is, the skies the limit for this squad, ahhh, um.....

The goals were outstanding though very entertaining both of them. 5 flics* back of the net  oh wait

* flic quebecois slang for cop
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,951
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:11:16 pm »
France vs Argentina in the rugby could get lively. Looks to be the rivalry of the Olympics this time round. Feels a bit harsh to spill rivalries between sports but seems to be across the board.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:21:03 pm »
Sevens is a great watch. Superhuman fitness levels.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,127
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #294 on: Today at 08:25:57 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:11:16 pm
France vs Argentina in the rugby could get lively. Looks to be the rivalry of the Olympics this time round. Feels a bit harsh to spill rivalries between sports but seems to be across the board.

It got tasty in the Madrid Sevens final between these two also
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,958
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #295 on: Today at 08:26:34 pm »
Stunner, South Africa beat New Zealand in the quarter finals.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #296 on: Today at 08:27:33 pm »
Great game. SA lose two group games but are into the semis.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,127
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #297 on: Today at 08:27:40 pm »
Well well AB's out. SA really worked hard for that win
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,276
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #298 on: Today at 08:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:26:34 pm
Stunner, South Africa beat New Zealand in the quarter finals.
hopefully something similar in our game. It is a quarter final though, so I wouldn't want us to let everyone down by winning.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,333
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:21:03 pm
Sevens is a great watch. Superhuman fitness levels.

Great addition to the Olympics. It was always one of the highlights of the Commonwealth Games too, it's nice to see it getting a wider audience.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,233
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #300 on: Today at 08:33:27 pm »
Who's doing RAWK Comms on the Opening Ceremony?
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,276
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #301 on: Today at 08:36:34 pm »
Do SA play the winner of this?
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,276
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #302 on: Today at 08:39:57 pm »
I mean, do they play France like?
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #303 on: Today at 08:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm
The entire Australian water polo team is down with covid.

Can they not just swim in their own designated lane?
  :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,333
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #304 on: Today at 08:55:00 pm »
Allez les bleus!
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,003
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #305 on: Today at 08:58:21 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:39:57 pm
I mean, do they play France like?

Yep, South Africa - France.

Semi's and final on Saturday.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,524
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #306 on: Today at 09:00:10 pm »
Not an expert on Rugby, but when Argentina had a one man advantage it felt like it was a mistake for the players to take it in turns trying to run through the centre directly into the French, rather than just passing the ball around them.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #307 on: Today at 09:03:00 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:00:10 pm
Not an expert on Rugby, but when Argentina had a one man advantage it felt like it was a mistake for the players to take it in turns trying to run through the centre directly into the French, rather than just passing the ball around them.

Inverted press tactic.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,003
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #308 on: Today at 09:10:25 pm »
Ireland leading Fiji at half time 10-7.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 