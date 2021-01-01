I do wonder if the IOC will accept COC's response to this as a sufficient sanction or if the self-inflicted punishment will be seen for the plea for mercy that it is and the IOC will hit them with another.



Priestman so graciously electing to remove herself from the touchline for the match against NZ while at the same time accepting ultimately responsibility for the whole thing looks a bit flimsy when the two minions she sent out with the drone have been fired.



But whatever... the team has entertained me more with this story than they did with their gold medal winning football last time out.



The goals they scored today ---they'll get a real lift from that. I mean to say, they were really flying out there....that is...the game was only up in the air for a little while......hang on....what i mean is, the skies the limit for this squad, ahhh, um.....The goals were outstanding though very entertaining both of them. 5 flics* back of the net oh wait* flic quebecois slang for cop