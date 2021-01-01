The coach of Canada's women's football team is out of their game against NZ and two of her staff (an assistant coach and an analyst) have been sent home after using a drone to record New Zealand's practice

I do wonder if the IOC will accept COC's response to this as a sufficient sanction or if the self-inflicted punishment will be seen for the plea for mercy that it is and the IOC will hit them with another.Priestman so graciously electing to remove herself from the touchline for the match against NZ while at the same time accepting ultimately responsibility for the whole thing looks a bit flimsy when the two minions she sent out with the drone have been fired.But whatever... the team has entertained me more with this story than they did with their gold medal winning football last time out.