Summer Olympics 2024

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #200 on: Today at 12:11:24 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:02:08 pm
It was only a matter of time before this thread descended into "which olympic athlete would you like to kick you in the balls?".

Just waiting for Amie to confirm to us his favourite Greco-Roman wrestler.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #201 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:04:34 am
Exactly, trying desperately to set a narrative before the video came out.

Video out now

https://www.itv.com/watch/news/olympian-charlotte-dujardin-admits-error-of-judgement-as-horse-whip-video-emerges/cn1rn9d

I'd go much further than the fact we know it is BS she did it one time, she is not some rogue. This will be getting done by lots more competitors, all desperate to win whatever it takes. It would not surprise me if some or her use much harsher methods behind closed doors. It's well documented cattle prods and more have been used in the past to get these horses to do so many unnatural circus movements. Tip of the fucking iceberg for me.

The FEI are now desperately trying to come down on her. They know if people actually wake the fuck up to this the 'sport' will be gone from olympic programmes a lot sooner than it eventually will be. Incredible that it is still included really.

It does stick in the throat a bit, when you see a convicted rapist [& convicted for raping an underage girl] being allowed to go to the olympics [he's part the Netherlands volleyball squad], were as someone overusing the whip on what looks like one occasion [unless more is to come out] has been forced to pull out, thinking whether a large fine or something would been more appropriate
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #202 on: Today at 12:33:45 pm
First events start from 2pm

Mens football U23 from 2pm & mens rugby 7s from 2.30pm
 
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #203 on: Today at 12:36:32 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:11:44 pm
It does stick in the throat a bit, when you see a convicted rapist [& convicted for raping an underage girl] being allowed to go to the olympics [he's part the Netherlands volleyball squad], were as someone overusing the whip on what looks like one occasion [unless more is to come out] has been forced to pull out, thinking whether a large fine or something would been more appropriate

No nothing about the first thing, but think it is a shame you think that whipping the shit out of a defenseless animal for your entertainment is fair game and she should be able to compete.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #204 on: Today at 01:04:45 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:05:15 pm
The coach of Canada's women's football team is out of their game against NZ and two of her staff (an assistant coach and an analyst) have been sent home after using a drone to record New Zealand's practice
https://www.sportsnet.ca/olympics/article/canadian-womens-soccer-coach-bev-priestman-out-for-olympic-opener-after-drone-incident/
I do wonder if the IOC will accept COC's response to this as a sufficient sanction or if the self-inflicted punishment will be seen for the plea for mercy that it is and the IOC will hit them with another.

Priestman so graciously electing to remove herself from the touchline for the match against NZ while at the same time accepting ultimately responsibility for the whole thing looks a bit flimsy when the two minions she sent out with the drone have been fired.

But whatever... the team has entertained me more with this story than they did with their gold medal winning football last time out.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #205 on: Today at 01:05:53 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:02:08 pm
;D

It was only a matter of time before this thread descended into "which olympic athlete would you like to kick you in the balls?".
FFS trust me to pick Jarmila Kratochvílová, don't know what I was thinking.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #206 on: Today at 01:12:22 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:11:44 pm
It does stick in the throat a bit, when you see a convicted rapist [& convicted for raping an underage girl] being allowed to go to the olympics [he's part the Netherlands volleyball squad], were as someone overusing the whip on what looks like one occasion [unless more is to come out] has been forced to pull out, thinking whether a large fine or something would been more appropriate

Do you genuinely believe that this is the one and only occasion she's don't this?

The rapist thing is obviously a different matter entirely.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #207 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:09:13 pm
I'm sure, just like her idol Martin Keown, Dujardin will get through this difficult moment of abusing a horse, and go on to boring the life out of us as a BBC commentator.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #208 on: Today at 02:41:00 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:02:08 pm
;D

It was only a matter of time before this thread descended into "which olympic athlete would you like to kick you in the balls?".

A natural progression after getting one's knob out.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #209 on: Today at 02:43:17 pm
Watching Argentina v Morocco

Interesting match!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #210 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm
Morocco Have a penalty to go 2-0
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #211 on: Today at 03:11:37 pm
And its 2-0
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #212 on: Today at 03:18:19 pm
Argentina rugby team unsurprisingly booed by the French crowd.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #213 on: Today at 03:29:54 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:41:00 pm
A natural progression after getting one's knob out.

Sorry, Yosser, I must have been drunk.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #214 on: Today at 03:34:56 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Regardless of the animal abuse which ofcourse is terrible (I'd ban horse racing and greyhound racing tomorrow if I could). Events like horse dancing etc should not be at the Olympics. Same goes for football, tennis, golf. Pretty much anything where the Olympics isn't the biggest win that can be had in the sport shouldn't be in it I reckon.

But the Olympics *IS* the biggest platform for hborse dancing etc. By a mile.  They are *completely* separate from football.  Tennis and golf I strongly disagree - as they *are* often considered a pinnacle of a players career (tennis has been for a while) and are individual events where, unlike football, all the best in the world can compete on a level playing field like in a Grand Slam.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #215 on: Today at 04:06:35 pm
Argentina equaliser last kick of the game, in the 105th minute.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #216 on: Today at 04:07:02 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:06:35 pm
Argentina equaliser last kick of the game, in the 105th minute.

What a goal...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #217 on: Today at 04:31:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:05:53 pm
FFS trust me to pick Jarmila Kratochvílová, don't know what I was thinking.

 :D A very scary thought that
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #218 on: Today at 04:32:39 pm
ireland v SA just started rugby 7s
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #219 on: Today at 04:39:39 pm
Decent first half. SA with 0% possession.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #220 on: Today at 05:06:45 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:06:35 pm
Argentina equaliser last kick of the game, in the 105th minute.

Game is classified as suspended not finished as Morocco fans stormed the pitch with firecrackers before the final whistle. VAR check on the goal wasnt complete apparently before the game was suspended. French security starting off well!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #221 on: Today at 05:28:07 pm
Bloody hell, didnt see much of it (saw a lone fan run on I think) as it cut off to go to the Egypt game (thank god Mos nowhere this muck btw). Worryingly ominous.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #222 on: Today at 05:33:31 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:06:45 pm
Game is classified as suspended not finished as Morocco fans stormed the pitch with firecrackers before the final whistle. VAR check on the goal wasnt complete apparently before the game was suspended. French security starting off well!

Going to play the last 3 minutes of stoppage time behind closed doors.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #223 on: Today at 05:39:33 pm
We drew with France? Fuck happened there?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #224 on: Today at 05:42:36 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:33:31 pm
Going to play the last 3 minutes of stoppage time behind closed doors.

And the equaliser has been chalked off 30 mins later by VAR.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #225 on: Today at 05:43:34 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:42:36 pm
And the equaliser has been chalked off 30 mins later by VAR.

:lmao
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #226 on: Today at 05:46:46 pm
If theyd communicated the VAR check happening the chaos probably would have been averted.
