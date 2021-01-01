It was only a matter of time before this thread descended into "which olympic athlete would you like to kick you in the balls?".
Crosby Nick never fails.
Exactly, trying desperately to set a narrative before the video came out.Video out nowhttps://www.itv.com/watch/news/olympian-charlotte-dujardin-admits-error-of-judgement-as-horse-whip-video-emerges/cn1rn9dI'd go much further than the fact we know it is BS she did it one time, she is not some rogue. This will be getting done by lots more competitors, all desperate to win whatever it takes. It would not surprise me if some or her use much harsher methods behind closed doors. It's well documented cattle prods and more have been used in the past to get these horses to do so many unnatural circus movements. Tip of the fucking iceberg for me.The FEI are now desperately trying to come down on her. They know if people actually wake the fuck up to this the 'sport' will be gone from olympic programmes a lot sooner than it eventually will be. Incredible that it is still included really.
It does stick in the throat a bit, when you see a convicted rapist [& convicted for raping an underage girl] being allowed to go to the olympics [he's part the Netherlands volleyball squad], were as someone overusing the whip on what looks like one occasion [unless more is to come out] has been forced to pull out, thinking whether a large fine or something would been more appropriate
The coach of Canada's women's football team is out of their game against NZ and two of her staff (an assistant coach and an analyst) have been sent home after using a drone to record New Zealand's practicehttps://www.sportsnet.ca/olympics/article/canadian-womens-soccer-coach-bev-priestman-out-for-olympic-opener-after-drone-incident/
I'm sure, just like her idol Martin Keown, Dujardin will get through this difficult moment of abusing a horse, and go on to boring the life out of us as a BBC commentator.
